DFB-Pokal final postponed due to coronavirus

DFB-Pocal Final was postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic.

The official scheduled for Friday, May 23, at the Olympiastadien in Berlin, was postponed.

Bayern Munich hosts Aintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-finals of the FC Saarbrക്കൻcken.

Related |

Calls for football players to wear the mask when the Bundesliga returns

In a statement, Fritz Keller, president of the German Football Association (DFB), said: “The DFB-Pocal Final, in particular, as the grand finale and highlight of all season, has made both the stadium unique and the Berlin Flair live.

“It is regrettable that this particular game will take place without the spectators in the stadium. However, we must first wait for the general official decisions and requirements.”

Related |

Corona Virus: The Bundesliga is set to resume in May, and the final decision is up to politicians

The DFB said it expects to complete the seasons by June 30. The Bundesliga is set to resume in Germany on May 9. More than 5,700 deaths due to COVID-19.

(TagsTonesLate) Football (T) News (T) English (T) DFB Pokeball (T) Corona Virus