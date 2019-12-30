Dewayne Dedmon has publicly requested a trade from the kings

Loading...

When Dewayne signed Dedmon with the Kings in the free agency, it seemed like a match made in heaven. Given how the Kings played last season, a 3-point range shot blocker like Dedmon should be able to easily fit into the Kings system and thrive.

For Dedmon, however, things were far from perfect. He has only started two games, averaging the fewest minutes per game since his inception in Orlando, and has recently received the "Did Not Play" award. Anyone who has seen a Kings game can see very clearly that Dedmon has been frustrated this season and that these frustrations appear to have gotten out of hand. Before the Kings 120-115 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday, in which Dedmon was not playing, he spoke to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee and did everything he could to see it. He wants a deal.

King's center Dewayne Dedmon did not hesitate to speak of his desire to leave Sacramento less than six months after signing a three-year, $ 40 million contract with the Kings.

Dedmon confirmed that he wants to be traded in an interview with The Sacramento Bee prior to Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

"I want to be traded," Dedmon said to The Bee, speaking for the first time in public about his trade request. "I haven't played yet, so I'd like to go somewhere where my talents are valued."

To be honest, it's a bit surprising that this went so badly that he's already applying for a move. It's also rare for a player to publicly request such a trade, but it makes sense given his frustration. He wants the ball to roll when exiting Sacramento and to put public pressure on the kings.

The whole situation really needs to be asked by fans, what went wrong here and why this relationship got mad so quickly? Maybe it was different under the new head coach Luke Walton than last season. The kings have argued with Walton at the top so far, and there may be a conflict between him and Dedmon. When rumors surfaced for the first time on Friday that Dedmon wanted a trade, Walton played the situation off when Dedmon told him nothing about a trade request.

Before Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns, Walton was asked how he would deal with a player who made it clear that he wanted to be traded.

"He didn't make that clear to me," said Walton. "It's like I always say," If it's noise outside, leave it outside. "If you have something and you want to bring it to me, I have an open door policy. We can talk about it, but as far as I know, it's nothing new. We focus on our group and what we have to do."

Well, he's made it clear to him now. The ball is now in the court of the kings and shows how they are approaching this situation. If you want advice, work on finding a deal quickly. It is of no use to have an angry player with you.

(tagsToTranslate) dimemag (t) sports (t) dewayne dedmon (t) sacramento kings