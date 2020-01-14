DevOps and perceptibility in the 2020s

DevOps in the cloud: best practices and pitfalls for cloud implementation and development of Copado

DevOps Pulse is an annual analysis of the DevOps industry, conducted by logz.io. Findings from the 2019 version have just been published and we are taking the opportunity to share and comment on it with Tomer Levy, logz.io CEO. Levy is the co-founder of logz.io in 2014 and has managed to raise around $ 100 million and build a team of 250 people, assuming the provision of an open source based log management solution.

The 2019 survey focuses on perceptibility, giving DevOps engineers insight into what it means to make systems perceptible, how to achieve that result and how perceptibility contributes to maximizing product performance. It probably gives a glimpse into the future of software development in the 2020s. First software development combined with edits, which gave us DevOps. Then DevOps was data controlled. What’s next?

Who does DevOps and what are the problems?

Logz.io press release emphasizes the growing popularity of perceptibility, the strategic role it plays in DevOps processes and the challenges that prevent teams from achieving full perceptibility in their systems. With around 1000 people participating in the survey, the majority of whom were not logz.io customers, it should be fairly close to representative of the industry.

What interested us to start was the diversity of (self-identified) roles of the people who completed the survey. From managers and directors to developers, DevOps engineers and system administrators. The last time we checked this, the boundaries and division of responsibilities between some of those roles were not entirely clear. It seems that this is still the case.

As DevOps has become mainstream, R&D teams share responsibility for observability in multiple roles. DevOps teams are still largely responsible for ensuring visibility, but developers and operations are not far behind. Or at least, that is the logz.io press release. Our experience is a bit different.

We are not aware of the fact that many organizations in which there are different, non-overlapping (in terms of staff) DevOps, developer and operational teams. More often than not, when people say DevOps, they actually mean practice, not the team, because in many organizations there is no such thing as a dedicated DevOps team. Levy clarified that they let respondents characterize their role as they want:

“Many respondents call their role ‘DevOps’, although we know that for many companies DevOps means a method. But in addition, a team is often assigned to ‘own’ it. Yes, from our experience, DevOps / SREs / Platform teams are usually the main owners of the visibility systems because they manage them and draw up the guidelines.

The various engineering teams that develop functions and capabilities usually use these to gain insight into their microservices / apps, but do not own the general availability KPIs.

Operation teams are traditionally more ‘system administrator’ focused and are usually part of IT (not always). As architectures become more programmatic with tools such as Terraform and practices such as SREs, there may be less need for manual operations. This also increases the conflict between engineering and IT. If Operations is more often than not part of IT and SREs / DevOps are part of engineering. This increases the centricity of developers who practice DevOps. “

But regardless of who does it, what happens in DevOps nowadays? As production environments become more dispersed and short-lived, it becomes increasingly difficult for engineering teams to understand the availability and performance of systems. Despite the proliferation of monitoring tools, obtaining real-time insight into production systems has never been more challenging, says Logz.io VP of Product, Asaf Yigal. Here are some highlights from the report to support this view:

Tool expansion is an important and widespread problem for software engineers. Sixty-three percent of the DevOps Pulse respondents report using more than one observability tool, while nearly 14% use five or more.

Logging is crucial for perceptibility. More than 73% reported the use of log management and analysis tools to increase visibility. Infrastructure monitoring and alarms took second place, both with around 40%.

Distributed Tracing still has to be taken over completely. Sixty-six percent of the DevOps Pulse respondents do not use distributed tracing tools, but Jaeger is the most popular tool among those who adopted this technology.

DevOps in the cloud and machine learning era

We would say that the above findings are not surprising. They confirm what we intuitively expected and what we see in the field. The same applies to another important finding: the dominance of open source solutions. Open source also gains enormously in perceptibility, just like in databases. Open-source observability stacks are largely preferred over their own counterparts. EVERY is the most popular logging tool, Grafana is the most popular metrics tool and Jaeger is the most popular distributed tracing tool.

This seems to be a fairly accurate representation of today’s landscape. What about tomorrow? Machine learning and the cloud are two of the most important trends for the 2020s, and yes, you guessed it, they also leave their mark on perceptibility.

Machine learning is gaining momentum as a solution for perceptibility. Almost 40% of the DevOps Pulse participants use or are considering machine learning solutions to improve perceptibility. The idea is not new; we have seen that it is used in production by independent suppliers for at least the last two to three years.

DevOps evolves with software development. Cloud, machine learning and open source, all cross-cut in DevOps

The Googles, Microsofts and Amazons of the world have been doing this for much longer. But 40% of the regular audience is a sure sign: it’s not just cloud colossi and early adopters anymore – machine learning is also taking over DevOps.

We did say cloud. So what does the new reality of applications that are massively moving to the cloud mean for DevOps and perceptibility? It means problems. Let’s opt for serverless architectures, the new fancy toys for development teams everywhere, and one that actively promotes cloud suppliers. Serverless does not really remove the need for servers, but obscures it. And that is precisely the problem, for perceptibility and beyond.

Yes, servers are annoying animals, difficult to configure, run, manage and control. Most developers would be happy if they never had to deal with it again; if they could just write their code and see it incarnate and executed out of the blue, for all they care. Serverless does exactly that.

But by eliminating the idea of ​​a server and converting code into a loose set of free-floating functions, Serverless also removes structure and perceptibility. Serverless is the biggest technical obstacle to perceptibility. Despite the fact that more than 40% of respondents choose without a server, 47% claim that serverless technology is the biggest challenge for achieving perceptibility. Levy agrees with:

“Yes, we agree that serverless makes obtaining visibility a challenge, although we were surprised by its size. We estimate that the main reason why serverless is difficult is due to the fact that it is so widely distributed When you think of microservices, you can have 20, 50 or even 200. With serverless you might have hundreds of different functions that make connecting the points even more difficult. “

It is an AWS world, we just live in it

So what should DevOps people do? Maybe they just should not use technologies that are not suitable for perceptibility? Again, it is open source for the rescue. Open source is the ideal solution to address these problems, Levy says:

“By relying on open-source connectors, parsers and dashboards, the developer community can quickly adjust the visibility for each new AWS service that exists. For example, if AWS has released ~ 200 new services and features in the last few months, not a single supplier can adapt to this so quickly, so if I am a developer and want to use a new AWS service in production, it is ideal to easily create Grafana and Kibana dashboards to gain insight into these services.

At Logz.io we have built many of these open source connectors and integrated many user-built parsers to make it easier to view new services. In addition, our EVERY apps allow our users to contribute and download dashboards from a broad user community. “

Again, we cannot help but notice the relationship between cloud suppliers and open source. AWS promotes serverless and causes perceptibility problems. Then the community comes in to solve those problems. Of course, if the community has not done so, chances are that AWS will charge its users for those connectors and parsers.

There is also a good chance, given AWS’s product development philosophy and track record of shipping loosely connected products, that these problems would not be resolved for a while. So what’s happening now is that instead of waiting for AWS to do this, the community does it for free, and everyone else, including AWS, benefits.

We don’t really know if the community is happier that way. What we do know is that it is a very useful business model for AWS. No surprise that AWS is also the boss in DevOps. It is an AWS world, we just live in it.