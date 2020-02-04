Devils, P.K. Subban must find a better way together

NEWARK, N.J. – P.K. Subban, New Jersey Devil. It didn’t sound right from the start, and it didn’t look good since the former Norris Trophy winner arrived in Garden State this summer after the Nashville Predators exchanged it for Steven Santini, Jeremy Davies and a few second round picks.

Everything that has happened since – the average ice age of Subban per game is reduced by a little less than two minutes compared to what it was with the Predators, his performance seemed to fall off a cliff less than two years after he was a Norris Trophy. was called a finalist, and the Devils with a catastrophic season that led to a major overhaul on their couch and in their front office – is completely confusing.

On Monday, after New Jersey had undergone an hour-long training at Prudential Center, Subban spent some time trying to put the whole situation in perspective.

“When you have the youngest team in the competition, and in your first year or second year you see the coach (John Hynes) and GM (Ray Shero) being relieved of their duties, it can be a lot,” the 30-year-old said .

“And with our team we are still learning how to win games and how to win consistently.”

Even with those factors that are undeniable – the Devils are usually a young and inexperienced group who are treated with more unrest than expected – Subban did not ignore the fact that he did not come close to playing the standard of he was expected.

He also does not meet his own expectations.

“For me there is another level or two in my game that I didn’t really touch this year,” Subban said.

He told Sportsnet that he came to Devil’s training camp and achieved top results in all physical tests and that the problems that sometimes had him in Nashville are behind him.

“I feel great,” he said.

But it is pretty clear that Subban was not completely at ease.

“It’s always different when you go to a new team,” he said. “I’m just finding my role in this team … I think when I came here, the first few games were a bit clearer. And then, of course, when changes occur, your role or things change. “

About that: Subban is on pace to play less in the power play than he did in any of his other nine NHL seasons, the last time he was so rarely used for the penalty kill when he was at the Montreal Canadiens was during the 2013-14 season and, with its switching speed considerably reduced, it has been difficult to adjust.

In the meantime, it should be considered that he played big minutes – surrounded by elite blue liners and big-name talent in front – on a hyper-aggressive Nashville team that owned the puck for most of their games, that he played on a Canadiens team that was strong enough to make the playoffs in five of his seven years before in Montreal, and that this Devils side does not resemble either.

New Jersey is on the 28th of 31 teams in shot attempts, 24th in unblocked attempts and 25th in high-risk scoring opportunities, according to Natural Stat Trick. The team spends most matches chasing the puck, the defense corps is barren for a complementary player for Subban’s skills, and the forward group, already weak on experienced talent, lost top scorer and former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall via an exchange to Arizona in December.

Under the circumstances, Subban says he has adopted the conservative style that the team must adopt to survive games against more experienced teams.

But we know that this is contrary to the player he has always been, the player he must be to be the most effective.

Subban also knows and he has difficulty finding a balance in that conflict.

“Sometimes you notice that you are trying to do too much and overcompensating instead of just concentrating on your work,” he said. “That has always been who I am – I try to do as much as possible to help the team win.”

It didn’t work as much as Subban or the Devils hoped it would.

So the most relevant question is: where are they going?

Subban says that he is devoted to the Devils and that he loves his teammates and the organization, but it is clear that this cannot continue. With two seasons remaining on a contract that comes with an annual cap-hit of $ 9 million, with Subban on pace for just 17 points (or less than half of what he recorded in another full season he played ) must give something.

Trading him would probably require the Devils to keep a large percentage of his cap hit and suffer a significant loss on return, and that may not be a desirable outcome for them.

If they want to avoid it, they have to find a way to get something better out of native Toronto, whether it be by trusting him more or by surrounding him with more talent.

A combination of both would probably help.

And at the end of Subban he will have to find a way to focus on his own game and raise his level, something he says he plans to do from the end of the season.

“I haven’t had too many seasons when people have to raise an eyebrow, but this season has been tough,” Subban said. “It also bounces. You need some bounces and some luck and I think in some situations I didn’t get those things.

“But also, I also have to take responsibility for it. I really have that expectation to be a top defender in the league every year and to be a man who is considered in those Norris Trophy conversations. It is just something personal.

“It doesn’t mean that you have to win the Norris every year, but you have to be in those conversations and be among those players.” I know I’m still that player.

“I just think that sometimes you have to think along with you in the situation you are in and make the best of what you have and where you are. And I think that now I have to keep improving and improving my game, but also the players make me better around me.

“And that has always been one of my greatest assets, because a player makes players around me better and I don’t think I have done so consistently this season. I can do that better.”