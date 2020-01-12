Devils are breaking up with general manager Ray Shero

The New Jersey Devils and general manager Ray Shero have agreed to separate, the team announced on Sunday.

Tom Fitzgerald is expected to take over the role on an interim basis and receive support from Hall of Fame goalkeeper Martin Brodeur.

“Ray is a talented hockey manager and I am convinced that he will be very successful in the future. Ray and I, however, agree that the Devils should take a new direction and that this change is in the best interest of the team, ”said Josh Harris, managing partner and chairman of the Devils, in a press release.

“In the coming weeks and months we will start a formal search for a new General Manager. We are very optimistic about our future and have a lot of talent, both on and off the ice. “

Last month, Devils’ head coach fired John Hynes – who recently took over the role of the Nashville Predators behind the bench – after the team struggled with a 9-13-4 start. New Jersey entered the season with increased expectations after being the former Norris Trophy winner P.K. brought in. Subban, KHL top scorer Nikita Gusev from last year and number 1 choose Jack Hughes.

Hynes’ ouster was followed by Taylor Hall’s almost two weeks later. The Devils shipped Hall and Blake Speers to the Coyotes in Arizona in exchange for a conditional first pick of the first round in 2020, a conditional third rider in 2021, along with prospects Nate Schnarr, Nick Merkley and defender Kevin Bahl.