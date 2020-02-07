Device security company Forescout ended up in a deal of $ 1.9 billion by Advent

FireEye wins cloud security when starting up Cloudvisory

Forescout Technologies has been acquired by the global private equity investor Advent International in a deal with a value of $ 1.9 billion.

The full cash transaction, announced this week, will allow Advent to purchase all outstanding Forescout common shares for $ 33 per share, which is a premium of around 30 percent over Forescout’s closing prices of $ 25.45 on October 18, 2019.

This was the last trading day before investors Corvex Management L.P. and Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. indicate the establishment of a partnership and accumulate 14.5 percent of the company and make plans to approach Forescout about a possible acquisition.

Advent is accompanied by another private equity company, Crosspoint Capital Partner, as a co-investor and advisory body.

Forescout is a security company for companies that offers customers solutions that are focused on the visibility of devices and networks. On February 6, the company announced full-year 2019 revenue of $ 336.8 million, non-GAAP operating losses of $ 37.8 million and a free cash flow negative $ 30.3 million, compared to $ 5.9 million in black during FY 2018.

The deal is subject to the approval of regulators and Forescout shareholders and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020. However, there is also a “go-shop” period of 30 days that allows Forescout to request other acquisition proposals.

Forescout remains in San Jose, California, and current president and CEO Michael DeCesare remains at the helm. However, the cyber security company is going private.

“Upon completion of the transaction, Forescout will become a private company with the flexibility to continue investing in the development and implementation of industry-leading cyber security products and solutions that meet the changing needs of business customers,” the companies said.

As a result, common shares will be removed from the public markets after the acquisition has been completed. Theresia Gouw, Chairman of the Forescout Board, said board members have acknowledged the “probable volatility” of upcoming business changes and therefore go private through this deal “is the best way for Forescout and our stakeholders.”

“Forescout has established itself as a leader in device visibility and control, with the most advanced platform on the market,” DeCesare said. “We are still in the early innings of a large market opportunity because every organization needs to understand what connects to their network and how they can handle risky devices, including non-traditional IoT and OT devices. This transaction is an exciting new phase in the evolution of Forescout. ”

Earlier this week, HPE announced the acquisition of Scytale, a startup consisting of experienced engineers from technical giants. The company is based in San Francisco and specializes in zero-trust networks and cloud-native security solutions. Financial details were not disclosed.

In recent weeks, a number of startups and established cyber security companies have announced acquisition agreements. These include the purchase of Armis Security for $ 1.1 billion by Insight Partners; The Rockwell Automation deal for the purchase of Avnet Data Security, the Segasec purchase of Mimecast and the discharge of Broadcom’s Symantec cyber security activities to Accenture.

