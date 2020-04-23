Device Gun Kelly + Girlfriend Sommer Ray Split on His Birthday

Equipment Gun Kelly and girlfriend Sommer Ray have broken up — and the rapper claims she dumped him on his birthday all through the ongoing coronavirus quarantine.

The “Bad Things” hitmaker, who just turned 30 years outdated, declared the split on Wednesday (April 22) following tweeting that the 23-year-aged Instagram design confirmed up to his residence to decide up her things.

“she came and picked all her stuff up on my birthday,” he wrote. “nice.”

He then shared a next message, producing, “I should not have tweeted individual organization. specially when the man or woman is a excellent human and this tweet looks a single-sided.”

Equipment Gun Kelly, Twitter

Nevertheless it can be unclear what led to the separation, Ray hinted there was issues in paradise on April 19 when she tweeted: “keep absent from all fifty percent a** issues half a** tales, 50 % a** energy, half a** appreciate, 50 % a** adventures, 50 percent a** vibes, 50 % a** friends just 50 % a** people today remaining 50 % a**ed alright.”

MGK confirmed he and Ray had been dating past thirty day period when he commented on a tweet of them kissing.

Meanwhile, MGK’s rumored ex-girlfriend Halsey shared a birthday tribute by way of Instagram.

“Content birthday Colson,” the pop star wrote. (His genuine identify Richard Colson Baker.)

Halsey, Instagram Stories

The two sparked courting rumors in 2018 after a picture of them hanging out in Mexico circulated the internet next Halsey’s break up from G-Eazy. At the time, she individually shut down the speculation by confirming she was not with anyone and that the pic was two several years aged.