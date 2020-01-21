Device growth in 2020 will be spurred by 5G iPhones - Gartner

The launch of the 5G iPhones this year will help grow the devices in 2020, predicts Gartner, before the decline comes back next year.

Gartner’s annual global device forecast aims to forecast shipments for all sizes of computing devices, from watches connected to PCs. The company says this year will see a rare return to growth…

Global device shipments – PCs, tablets and mobile phones – will total 2.16 billion units in 2020, up 0.9% from 2019, according to Gartner, Inc. In 2019, global shipments of devices amounted to 2.15 billion units.

“2020 will see a slight recovery in the market,” said Ranjit Atwal, senior research director at Gartner. “The increased availability of 5G handsets will spur the replacement of mobile phones, which will drive global device shipments to resume growth in 2020.”

The global device market is declining as a slower pace of technological development sees people keeping their existing devices longer.

The strongest growth will concern smartphones, thanks to the demand for 5G models.

The global mobile phone market should grow by 1.7% in 2020 […] Smartphone deliveries were weak in 2019, registering a decrease of 2% over a year, but should grow in 2020, in particular in Greater China and emerging markets in Asia / Pacific.

Gartner estimates that 5G models will account for 12% of mobile phone shipments in 2020, and will reach 43% by 2022.

This is partly due to the fact that more brands are offering 5G models – with Apple in the headlines here – and partly due to better 5G coverage. The availability of 5G connectivity is currently extremely limited, as the faster mmWave service is only available in the busiest places in major cities: major public transit centers, sports stadiums and tourist attractions.

The growth of aircraft in 2020 will however be short-lived. Gartner expects the decline to resume from 2021, although falling prices for 5G phones will help support the smartphone market.

The PC market saw an increase in 2019, thanks to Microsoft’s announcement that Windows 7 support had ended, which resulted in upgrades. The increased demand for Windows machines has seen the Mac market share drop.

You can follow everything we expect from this year’s iPhones in our iPhone 12 guide.

Image: Shutterstock

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLKYcXxnUdc [/ integrated]