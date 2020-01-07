Developers launch 6,300-unit Olympia Hills community near Herriman

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Developers did everything they could on Tuesday to sell a new version of massive Daybreak-type development near Herriman to the Salt Lake County Council that was abandoned amid public protests.

Now, developers Doug Young and Cory Shupe and their A “world class” team presents what it says is a reduced but “significantly better” proposition for Olympia Hills, they hope county officials will approve in the coming months.

“We are not sure what anyone who would oppose this project would really support other than urban sprawl,” said Bruce Baird, legal counsel for the developers, at Salt Lake County Council.

The new proposal is to build approximately 6,330 units on approximately 933 acres in a mix of housing types, from apartments to single-family homes, as well as commercial spaces, common spaces, open spaces, a network of trails and more . It would also include a 100-acre educational campus of Utah State University with the potential for a variety of offerings, including an “agricultural center” with barns and farms.

In their presentation, the developers painted a rosy picture of what could be Olympia Hills, located near 8500 west and 13100 south.

They said this could be a solution to tackle poorly planned communities and road networks that have contributed to east-west traffic in southwest Salt Lake County. They said it could help provide housing at a combination of income and meet the needs of home buyers who otherwise could not afford or want single-family homes. They said it could help keep the Silicon Slopes tech industry booming. And they said it could be what a real planned community should be – a community that will allow people to live where they work.

“We are not trying to average,” said Mark Boud, chief economist and senior advisor to Metrostudy, a national research firm specializing in housing and economic data. “We are trying to avoid the fragmented and uncoordinated sprawl that tends to happen over time.”

The example is the South Jordan’s Daybreak, a massive 4,000 acre development that could be the best example of a state-planned community. But Boud said the Olympia Hills team wanted to “take Daybreak a step further” by making sure the commercial buildings are delivered with the accommodation, not after.

“If you do that, that’s the real blueprint. I do blueprints across the country and I rarely have the opportunity to create something really balanced, ”said Boud. “It’s a pretty big piece, and it’s pretty early in the process where you can actually create that balance and do something really very special. And hopefully we’ll have a chance to do it.”

The developer presentation took place on Tuesday as Salt Lake County officials held two public hearings on the new Olympia Hills proposal – one for 6 p.m. January 14 at the Salt Lake County Government Center, 2001 S. State Street, and a 6:28 p.m. January 28 location in Herriman still to be determined.

As they planned these meetings, the county council prepared for further public opposition.

When Olympia Hills was first proposed – adopted by the Salt Lake County Council before it was vetoed by former Salt Lake County mayor Ben McAdams just before his candidacy for Congress – he would have brought more than 8,700 units.

The second round for Olympia Hills comes as county and town leaders observe about 32,000 acres of the last undeveloped land in Salt Lake County and see how these remaining acres can be developed in a coordinated fashion to avoid getting worse the blockage that is already creating headaches for the east-west. commuters in the valley area west of I-15.

For developers, Olympia Hills is the chance for the Salt Lake County Council to do something different.

“It is easy to do the same thing that has been done over and over and over again and not have the courage to really do something different that is really needed,” said Boud. “So while I certainly encourage you to listen to all of the owners that are currently out there, my feeling is that you will have to think outside the box … about what this community really needs. Because you know that better than any member of this community. You will know what they need because you hear all this information, you see the growth that is happening, you are able to coordinate it. “

Justin Swain, a resident of Herriman and a member of the Utah group for responsible growth, who last year filed documents for a petition to subject Olympia Hills to a referendum if it had not been the subject of vetoed, said his group was “pleased” that Salt Lake County will hold a public meeting. hearings on the new proposal at Herriman – but it was not sold on the developer field on Tuesday.

“We like the concept of Olympia Hills as a planned development with open, commercial businesses and spaces and a mix of housing,” he told Deseret News. “I have absolutely no problem with that. The concern is just that feeling that they’re really trying to push a square peg into a round hole. ”

Swain pointed out other national experts who say that the key to successful high density development is to build it around an “urban core” – and “not on the outskirts of the city” like the area outside. Herriman. He said he had heard the same arguments with the same sales pitches to bring out the density in his city, and it hasn’t worked so far.

“We don’t have the luxury of the dream. We live in it,” said Swain. “And all I know is that I look where it is, and it’s as far back as possible in the county from Salt Lake. ”

Swain said he wanted to work with the developers and not be a stubborn opposition group, but he was leaning to ask the Salt Lake County Council to wait for the completion of the Southwest Visioning Study (a study funded by cities and county to look for ways to better coordinate regional growth in the region) before approving any Olympia Hills-wide development.

“Something is going to be approved there. I would be fine if it’s Olympia Hills in one form or another, “said Swain. “We just want it to be done in a responsible and sustainable way.”