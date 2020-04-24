Dettol begs people not to inject cleaning fluid after Trump’s coronavirus ‘disinfecting shots’ idea – The Scottish Sun

3

DETTOL has begged people not to inject themselves with their products after Donald Trump suggested that disinfectants can be used to treat coronavirus patients.

The president made a comment at a press conference after research from the Department of Homeland Security found the virus could be killed by exposure to sunlight and bleach.

Read us coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

Donald Trump yesterday suggested that disinfectants could be used to treat corona virus patients. Credit: AFP or licensor

After the briefing, #Dettol tends to be on Twitter when users joke about the president’s comments and medical professionals warn they have no basis in science.

This morning, Reckitt Benckiser, the company that makes Dettol and various other household cleaning products, issued a statement stressing that its products are dangerous to humans.

“(We) have been asked whether the internal administration of disinfectants might be appropriate to be investigated or used as a treatment for coronavirus,” he said.

“As global leaders in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstances should disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, consumption, or other routes).

“We have a responsibility in providing consumers with access to accurate information as suggested by public health experts.

“For these and other myths relieving facts, please visit Covid-19facts.com.

LABS ‘DO NOT CONSIDER’ IDE TRUMP

A briefing at the White House on Thursday saw officials from the Department of Homeland Security present evidence that a coronavirus could be killed by sunlight, heat or disinfecting while on the surface or in saliva.

Responding to the findings, the president said: “I saw a disinfectant, where it knocked it down in one minute, one minute, and … is there a way we can do something like that?” Trump said.

“By injecting it in or almost cleaning. As you can see, it goes into the lungs, and that’s very much in the lungs.”

Turning to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, she added: “I want you to talk to a medical doctor to see if there are ways you can apply light and heat to healing.

“I’m not a doctor. I’m a person who has a good (head).

“Deborah, have you ever heard of that?”

Dr. Birx replied: “Not as a treatment.”

Experts have explained that, while light kills viruses on the surface, a person with a virus cannot treat themselves simply by exposing their skin to light.

A Homeland Security official told reporters that federal laboratories did not consider Trump’s treatment options, NBC News reported.

The US has so far seen more than 880,000 people infected and 50,000 killed by the corona virus.

Trump looks at the numbers that show how different environmental impacts on the age of coronavirus Credit: Alamy Live News

