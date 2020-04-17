Detroit public schools principal organizes remote prayer vigil

DETROIT – A Detroit public schools principal said there’s one thing people can do to help get others through the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and he wants them to do it together.

“This COVID-19 has definitely made an impact. More negative than positive,” Orlando Bogins said.

Bogins wants to offer some hope to the city.

“A couple friends of mine, we decided what we can do to help that can have everybody to participate that will not cost them anything,” Bogins said. “It doesn’t matter of your race, or religion, it doesn’t matter of your zip code.”

Bogins said he’s asking everyone to pray.

“We’re asking everybody on Sunday, April 19, which is 4/19 and at 4:19 p.m., using the scripture from Philippians 4:19 to just stop and pray,” he said. “That scripture is, ‘And my God will meet all of your needs according to the riches of his glory.’”

He said that normally people pray together inside a church, but with the coronavirus outbreak that’s not possible. So he thought of an alternative.

“I know some people who we reached out to on social media, they decided to join in with Zoom call. Some people are going to go outside and pray, with their neighbors and stand in front of their house, still using social distancing,” Bogins said.

