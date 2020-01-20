Detroit police search for shooters after two men are found dead in the east of the city

DETROIT – The Detroit police are looking for the person responsible Monday to kill two people in a shoot on the east side of the city.

Officials received a call for a car that bumped into a fence in the Barlow and Eastwood area shortly after two in the morning on Monday. When they arrived, the police found two dead – one in a car and one outside the car.

According to the authorities, both had been shot wounded.

The police blocked the surrounding streets for hours. The residents of the area came out of their houses and found that something was wrong. This included Secretary Raymond Harris, who said he saw a woman grieve over the loss of her best friend.

“It was sad,” said Harris. “The first thing that occurred to me was: ‘Have you been saved? Were they Christians? Did you know the Lord? That is all I could think of. ‘

There are still many questions to be answered. The police do not know whether the men shot at each other or whether they drove to the site after the shooting.

You can hear what Harris did to comfort the victims’ family and friends on Monday at 5 p.m. in Local 4 News.

