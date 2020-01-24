Detroit police believe missing mother, 4 young children could be at risk

DETROIT – The police are looking for a mother and four young children who have been missing since Tuesday.

Kornecia Waiters last picked up her nine- and eleven-year-old sons from their school in the 6800s block of Nevada in Detroit on Tuesday.

She was with the stepfather of her sons, who is also the biological father of her two daughters. Her daughters are 2 years old and 4 years old.

After picking up their sons, they drove away in a silver Ford Crown Victoria with red rims and license plate number DSL 0219.

Police said the stepfather was arrested on Wednesday for child abuse.

Waiters and their four children have not been heard or seen since Tuesday. The police believe that they are at risk based on previous reports of suspected abuse.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Child Abuse Department at 313-596-5329 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Kornecia Waiters sons, 9, 11. (WDIV) Kornecia Waiters, 29, and daughters, 2, 4. (Detroit Police)

