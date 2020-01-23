Detroit police are looking for people of interest after shots were fired at the city's east side

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for someone of interest after shots were fired on a house in the east of the city.

The shooting took place around 10:10 p.m. Authorities said on Friday at 4600 block on Beniteau Street.

A black vehicle drove to the house and stopped, the police said. Someone in the vehicle shot at the house, officials said.

Shortly afterwards, according to the police, a white Nissan was seen driving by. The Nissan was also seen at a gas station on the 5600 block of the French road, authorities said.

A car related to a shootout in Beniteau Street on January 17, 2020. (WDIV)

The driver of the white Nissan was caught on a surveillance video when he entered the gas station, but he left without buying anything, the police said.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with a fair complexion and a thin mustache, officials said. He was wearing a gray hoodie, light blue jeans, black shoes, and a royal blue puff coat.

Anyone who recognizes the interested person or has information about the case is requested to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.