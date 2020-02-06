Detroit Pistons negotiates with NBA All-Star Center

Andre Drummond had said he wanted to stay with the Detroit Pistons. Photo credit: NBA on ESPN

An Andre Drummond trade has finally taken place. After apparently years of NBA trade rumors about Drummond, the Detroit Pistons finally found a buyer.

The shocking revelation, however, was the team that decided to accept this strong contract. The Cleveland Cavaliers decided that they had to take a step and went out to get an all-star center.

Adrian Wojnarowski, an NBA analyst, was just reporting on the details of this trade, and it may surprise many people how little the pistons got back from the Cavs.

Piston Cav Trading Details

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired the All-Star Center Andre Drummond in exchange for Point Guard Brandon Knight, striker John Henson and a future second-round goal.

The selection comes with some conditions attached to it. The pistons receive either the second round of the Cavs 2023 or the Golden State Warriors.

At the current state of trade, pistons will get the lesser of these two choices (the worst) to complete the deal before the 2023 NBA draft.

Future pistons second-round choice – less for Golden State or Cleveland’s 2023 election, the source told ESPN. Knight and Henson too.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Andre Drummond contract

Drummond is under the team’s control for just over $ 27 million this season. For the 2020-21 NBA season, Drummond has a player option worth around $ 28.8 million.

It will be interesting to see if Drummond is looking for a free agency or if he decides to stay in Cleveland next year. It’s a difficult situation because he can take the security or risk of earning less on his next contract.

For the Cavs, this means that the team does not take any great risks with the trade. However, it gives the team a nice boost for the rest of the current season.

With the Eastern Conference’s worst record, it’s not a big upswing if everything is considered for this season. But can the front office convince Drummond to stick with it for the next season? Could be.

Further NBA trades on the key date

There was a lot to do around the league for 24 hours, including several blockbuster trades that could change the look of this and the next season.

In one of the stores, the Golden State Warriors sent Point Guard D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves. It’s a fascinating move, to say the least, especially since the warriors get Andrew Wiggins back.

The Houston Rockets also exchanged Clint Capela for the Atlanta Hawks. It was part of a four-team deal that makes the missiles attack and defense even smaller, but shows how ready the team is to go all-in against James Harden and Russell Westbrook this season.