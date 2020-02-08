Detroit officer who indicted after officials said he opened fire on three officers after a traffic interruption

DETROIT – A 25-year-old Detroit man has been indicted, according to officials, in connection with a non-fatal shootout that occurred when three Detroit police officers were disabled.

The police patrolled the Frankfort Street and Nottingham Road areas in a semi-marked car at 4:54 p.m. on Wednesday. When they saw a temporary license plate in 2006 and initiated a traffic break, officials said. The woman driving the car stopped and at that moment Tiwan D. Shaw opened the passenger door and fled on foot.

Police said Shaw fired several shots at the officers. The police returned the fire. Shaw fled again and almost met one of the officers. Shaw fired at the officer and the officer fired back, officials said.

Shaw hopped through a privacy fence and was arrested at Block 5090 on Nottingham Road. Shaw was taken to a local hospital for treatment for a bullet wound. Police officers were not injured in the incident.

Wayne County Prosecutor, Kym Worthy, has charged Shaw with three intentional homicide attacks, three with the intention of causing serious physical harm.

He was released from a hospital on Friday afternoon. A conference for probable reasons is scheduled for February 18 at 8:30 a.m. A preliminary exam is scheduled for February 25 at 9:00 a.m.

Shaw received a $ 3 million bond.

