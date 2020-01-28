Detroit man gets 6 years federal sentence for Mon County drug sales

Posted: Jan 28th 2020 / 5:31 pm EST

/ Updated: January 28, 2020 / 5:31 p.m. EST

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Detroit man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for money laundering and drug trafficking, US lawyer Bill Powell said.

The US district judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced 32-year-old Raymond Edison from Detroit to six years in prison.

Raymond Edison

Edison, who pleaded guilty to “money laundering conspiracies” last week, said Powell. According to Powell, he admitted working with others to transfer money from heroin distribution from one person to another to aid in the illegal operation from spring 2017 to May 2018 in Monongalia County and elsewhere.

In a separate but contiguous case, Edison pleaded guilty in March 2019 and announced the sale of Oxycodon near Suncrest Middle School in Monongalia County in October 2017, Powell said. In September 2018, Edison was indicted along with 16 other people from Michigan and West Virginia.

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations investigated the case of money laundering, while the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Office for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case of drug distribution.

Edison is being held in the Central Regional Jail and is awaiting transfer to a federal agency.