Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford receives Madden 20 Flashbacks upgrade. Photo credit: EA Sports Madden 20 peaked cap

The 2019 Detroit Lions season may have long been over, but for fans of Madden 20, Lions quarterback Matt Stafford is getting a boost.

According to the latest Muthead report, two new Madden 20 Flashbacks cards are on the market today, including one for the seasoned Lions caller.

The 2019 season was an unforgettable one for the former Georgia Bulldogs star as he missed the last eight games of the season due to broken bones in the back. This is the same injury that prevented Stafford from playing a few games last season.

Nevertheless, this increase is not about the performance in the field of 2019. It is a review of 2011.

The focus on Stafford’s buoyancy is on his performance at week 17 in the 2011 season. The game’s results weren’t what Lions fans expected, but Stafford went out of his way to keep Detroit close.

New Madden 20 Flashbacks card for Lions QB Matthew Stafford # Madden20 #Flashback #Lions pic.twitter.com/M3XeBaRWHi

– SportsGamersWorld (@SportsTixSoup) January 20, 2020

That day, Stafford overtook 520 yards and five touchdowns – yet the Lions fell to the Packers with a final score of 45:41.

It wasn’t the memory Stafford wanted, and he’d be the first to tell you. But when it comes to Madden games, he gets a nice boost – a flashback upgrade to an overall rating of 93.

The new Stafford card now consists of numbers that contain 96 throwing power, 90 throwing accuracy, 91 action and 87 throwing accuracy. It also includes several power up options.

Stafford’s new card is currently available in the Madden Auction Browser. It will cost players a few coins if they want to make the purchase.

The new Stafford card is currently sold for 150,000 to 190,000 Madden Coins in listings.