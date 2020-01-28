Detroit-Hamtramck is officially GM's first dedicated EV assembly plant

Photo: General Motors

After months of uncertainty over General Motors’ “unallocated” Detroit Hamtramck gathering in Detroit, Michigan, there is finally an official word on the future of the plant. The automaker announced today that Detroit-Hamtramck will serve as the first fully functional assembly facility for electric vehicles.

GM is investing $ 2.2 billion in Detroit-Hamtramck to build “a variety” of all-electric trucks and SUVs, the automaker confirmed in a press release today. We can expect the automaker’s first fully electric pickup to begin production in late 2021. This is followed by the production of the Cruise Origin, the self-driving GM shuttle bus announced last week.

As soon as the system is fully functional, according to GM, over 2,200 jobs will be created. In addition, an additional $ 800 million will be invested in supply tools and other measures related to the market launch of electric vehicles. The paint and body shops as well as the general assembly area of ​​Detroit-Hamtramck are expanded with new machines, conveyors, controls and tools.

In December of last year, we announced a rumor that South Korean chemical company LG Chem was planning to invest $ 916 million in a joint venture with GM for electric vehicles. According to GM, LG Chem is today investing $ 2.3 billion in battery cell manufacturing in Lordstown, Ohio. These battery cells supply the electric vehicles manufactured in Detroit-Hamtramck.

GM did not name any specific EV models to be built in Detroit-Hamtramck. However, other rumors say the so-called BT1 electric truck and SUV program will include a new and dedicated EV architecture, including a skateboard design chassis.

“When the plant reaches full production in 2024, around 80,000 electric vehicles are expected to be built each year,” the undisclosed sources told Reuters last October. A purely electrical revival of the Hummer brand is apparently “being considered”.