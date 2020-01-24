The tigers are said to be interested in signing a free agent outfielder. Photo credit: Jays Edits / YouTube

Sign up for our entertainment newsletter now!

Having had one of the best teams in major league baseball for nearly a decade, the past three seasons in Detroit have been terrible for the Tigers.

Manager Ron Gardenhire said that it was about to change.

The interviews for the Tigers Winter Caravan Tour started on Thursday, and when Gardenhire was asked directly about the 2020 Detroit Tigers’ goals, he replied in two words: “Win.”

Take part in these TV discussions in our forum!

“In spring training, we brought some good veterans with us who can improve our lineup,” said Gardenhire. “While we want to develop our young players, it’s time to win. It is time to show our fans that we are on the right track. We want to hold our players accountable, no more gimmies.”

Gardenhire, who loves to have fun with the press, was very serious about saying goodbye to Tigers Caravan. A promising sign for Tigers fans is how excited and optimistic Gardenhire gets into spring training – and he should be.

Detroit has already contracted some above-average talent in this off-season, namely in the first team of CJ Cron and the second team of Johnathon Schoop. They also added pitchers Ivan Nova and Hector Santiago along with catcher Austin Romine.

In terms of sound, you may also have an experienced outfielder on your radar.

Gardenhire mentioned that he believes the Tigers have not yet ended players’ signing, and GM Al Avila confirmed this by adding that they would like to add an experienced outfielder.

Al Avila says the Tigers could be on the market for another outfielder and aren’t afraid to add more players before the season starts.

– Jennifer Hammond (@ HammerFox2) January 23, 2020

Yasiel Puig and Kevin Pillar are still on the open market, and both would be a great addition.

Former tiger Nick Castellanos is still looking for a team. While Puig and Castellanos are the two best known free agent outfielder on the market, prices for Detroit could be too high.

“I don’t know if it’s about the price, but it fits,” Avila told Detroit News. “And would block it (anyone in the system). We are currently working on it. We have spoken to some agents and are testing this. If it makes sense, we will do it.”

Playing Puig in the right field sounds nice, but Avila said the former Dodgers star’s commitment “is not a priority”.

Former Blue Jays star Kevin Pillar is another player to consider. Pillar is great on the field and not bad on the plate either. He can also play all three fields with great skill. Pillar would be a great signing.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHae5H7ZwA4 (/ embed)

If none of these players fit the bill, other free agents include Pence, Cameron Maybin and Steven Souza. It will be interesting to see if or when the tigers make another move.