Detroit City, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are looking for artists for massive murals

DETROIT – Fiat Chrysler Automobile, the Detroit Art, Culture and Entrepreneurship Bureau and Detroit City Wall Mural Program have called upon artists worldwide to create murals that represent one of the largest urban art installations in Detroit history.

City Walls Detroit worked with the FCA to identify the canvas for the murals near the new FCA automatic assembly plant. It is part of the FCA plan to invest $ 1.6 billion in two existing Mack Avenue buildings and to create a new jeep assembly site.

The canvases for the Mural Project include the north wall along Beniteau Street, directly opposite Southeastern High School. and the south wall, located on Beniteau Street and Kercheval Avenue, in front of a new water park.

The completed project will be 15 feet tall and 1,500 feet long. It is expected to be completed by October 30th.

To ensure that the mural reflects the culture and identity of eastern Detroit neighborhoods, the city and FCA involve residents, especially students, in the design of the mural.

The call for artists opens Valentine’s Day. Artists can register on the official site of the city walls or by email here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.

,