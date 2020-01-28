Detroit City FC's full spring 2020 schedule will be released before the professional season

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – The Detroit City Football Club men’s spring 2020 season includes seven home and seven away games.

The season kicks off with a game against Los Angeles on February 28, before the home season begins at Keyworth Stadium on March 21.

MORE: How a passion beyond football drives the strong supporters of DCFC

All times for away games have been announced, but times for home games have yet to be determined. Except for the game on February 28, which takes place on a Friday, and a street game against the Cal United Strikers on Sunday, April 19, all games will be played on Saturdays.

Season tickets are still available. Click here to buy it.

The full schedule is below:

February 28 at Los Angeles Force (10:00 PM ET)

March 21 vs. Oakland Roots (Time TBD)

March 28 vs. Michigan Stars (Time TBD)

April 4 at Oakland Roots (8:10 p.m. ET)

April 11 against Chattanooga FC (Time TBD)

April 19 at Cal United Strikers (7:00 p.m. ET)

April 25 against 1904 FC (Time TBD)

May 2 at Chattanooga FC (7:30 p.m. ET)

May 9, 1904 FC (10:04 p.m. ET)

May 16 vs Los Angeles Force (Time TBD)

May 23 at Michigan Stars (7:00 p.m. ET)

May 30 against Cal United Strikers (Time TBD)

June 6 in Stumptown Athletic (7:04 p.m. ET)

June 13 vs. Stumptown Athletic (Time TBD)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.