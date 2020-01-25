Detectives arrest man related to early morning murder

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) detectives have been arrested in connection with an early morning murder in Greenville.

On Friday, shortly after 1:00 p.m., the Greenville police department was sent a warning message at the Citgo gas station on the corner of West 5th Street and Memorial Drive.

The police arrived at the scene and said they discovered 29-year-old Dwayne Wiggins from Greenville who died from a gunshot wound.

Farmville 27-year-old James Lee Freeman Jr. was charged with first-degree murder related to Wiggins’ death.

Wiggins was found dead in the Citgo gas station parking lot.

The police said Wiggins and Freeman were known.

A motive for the shootout is still under investigation.

Freeman was arrested in collaboration with the Greenville Police Department of Criminal Crime, the GPD Forced Law Enforcement Team, the GPD Emergency Team, the SBI Refugee and Missing Person Task Force, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.