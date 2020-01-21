Detainees train rescued dogs in New York prison

Sora, a year-old terrier mix, gets a new home with a familiar face. The rescued puppy was trained by inmates from the Erie County Correctional Center in New York, where its new owner is a director. Thomas Diina, the prison superintendent, fell in love with Sora after seeing a photo of her. “We had to euthanize our dog Jake about a month ago,” Dina told WKBW. “This one immediately reminded me of Jake. Same facial marks, same shape of his head.” Sora has been housed in prison since December 16 and trained by inmates as part of the “Pups at the Pen” program. Inmates train dogs at a local animal shelter with the help of Melissa Staniszewski, a trainer from Sit n ‘Stay Animal Services at Orchard Park. “It just gives them something to hope for and work with,” she said. Inmates Erin O’Connor and Alicia Szczublewski trained Sora. “(Staniszewski) teaches us things we don’t normally know about animals and how to handle them, especially in a situation like this where she is a little exuberant,” said Szczublewski. The two detainees said working with Sora made their days faster. “I just lost my mom recently. She really helped keep my spirits up,” added O’Connor. “You get up in the morning and you can go out when you want because you can take the dog out. You exercise more,” said Szczublewski. “You are not going to get as heavy as everyone usually does in prison. (Dogs) are therapeutic for us as much as we are for them.”

