Details released in Trooper-related crash on I-80

CASPER, Wyo – Officials of Wyoming Highway Patrol say a WHP trooper was involved in a crash on Wyoming’s I-80, which closed off the highway on Friday.

The WHP says that on January 31, 2020, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and took place in the eastern lanes near milestone 331 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie, Wyoming.

It was reported that around 7.45 a WHP trooper stopped to check on a motorist who had slid off the road. While the trooper talked to those drivers, two eastward commercial trucks collided past the trooper. As a result, several other drivers lost control of their vehicles and crashed. One of the commercial vehicles involved in the crash hit the WHP vehicle.

The crash involved more than 24 vehicles, including 19 commercial trucks.

All parties injured in the crash were transported to the Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie. The WHP trooper was not in his patrol vehicle at the time of the collision and was not injured.

All other parties involved in the incident who were not injured were transported by bus to the Albany County exhibition grounds.

The highway remained closed on Friday at 5 pm, while troopers continue to investigate the crash.