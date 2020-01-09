Details released in K9 supported drug detention

Loading...

Eric Bennett Bills and Michelle Kaye Reynolds (courtesy of the Casper Police Department)

CASPER, Wyo. – Information about the arrest of two people from Colorado was released after a search of the suspect’s vehicle by the Casper Police K9.

Michelle Kay Reynolds (41) and Eric Bennett Bills (42) were arrested in the night hours of January 6, 2020.

Bills are charged with possession of controlled substances, driving under suspension and driving without insurance. Reynolds is charged with possession of methamphetamine and methamphetamine.

Police say they were on patrol on the night of January 6, 2020. When they saw a Colorado license plate vehicle, they left a shop on 15th and CY avenues and drove to the parking lot of a closed fast food restaurant nearby.

Officials said the vehicle stopped in the back of the fast food restaurant and parked two to three minutes before leaving the parking lot. A lane violation was allegedly committed when entering the street.

Police report an attempt to stop south of the Poplar-Collins intersection. An affidavit, filed with the Natrona County Circuit Court, says the vehicle continued to head west on Collins South at low speed, despite the skylights on, before it stopped in an empty parking lot.

The officers contacted two occupants of the vehicle and identified Bills as the driver and Reynolds as the passenger.

Casper PD K9 “Blu” was called into the scene a short time later. Officials say that after sniffing the vehicle, K9 Blu indicated the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed numerous items with drug paraphernalia, including a glass bong for suspected methane consumption under the driver’s seat. The affidavit also states that a purse believed to be owned by Reynolds was searched and contained plastic bags, a digital scale suspected of meth residues, and bags containing “significant amounts” of methamphetamine.

The officials also report that they received a search warrant for a hotel room that is believed to be rented by the suspects. The search revealed additional suspected controlled substances and utensils.

A January 7 statement by the Casper Police Department said a total of 2.3 ounces of suspicious methamphetamine were obtained.

Both suspects were arrested and sent to the Natrona County Detention Center.

K9 Blu can be seen in a contributing photo. (Courtesy of Casper Police Department)