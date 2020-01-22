Details of all AMD partner RX 5600 XT BIOS updates (with links) - Graphics - News

Most HEXUS readers who are currently interested in graphic cards have thoroughly reviewed our day 1 review of the Sapphire Radeon RX 5600 XT Pulse OC. Our test card was released to us with a BIOS that was subsequently updated with performance improvements prior to NDA, as well as a TGP boost needed to power the faster GPU and memory clocks. Later in the review you will see our benchmark results with both original and new BIOS versions of the RX 5600 XT from Sapphire compared to competing products, as well as some overclocking tests.

Now that the BIOS update comes from AMD so late, there are some cards at retailers that pack the older BIOS and you may want to update. There is no standard way in which AMD AIC partners can provide BIOS updates, or if there is, it is not available through AMD. The partner companies previously all have their own software, with associated advantages and disadvantages, that can bring your shiny new Radeon RX 5600 XT up to speed. Let’s go through the methods and links below in case you need to go through this process.

ASRock

ASRock has a Windows-based 1-click updater, released yesterday, that delivers “improved performance” while weighing only 1.11 MB. Like many other suppliers, as you will find below, “ASRock does not accept responsibility for any damage caused by incorrect operations of downloading or updating the vBIOS”, which is not pleasant. As always, carefully read the installation manual before you begin.

Left: ASRock RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 | ASRock RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D2 | ASRock RX 5600 XT Challenger D

Asus

At the time of writing, Asus does not appear to have any BIOS updates for its AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT-based graphics cards. This may be because it delayed its shipment because assessments on the first day of its new products were rare. For example, at the time of writing, the “ROG-STRIX-RX5600XT-O6G-GAMING” card downloads / utility from the Asus support website were empty. The new increased GPU speeds appear to have been applied to the official product pages.

Gigabyte

Gigabyte offers a Windows tool for updating the Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming OC graphics card (GV-R56XTGAMING OC-6GD). You have a choice of two BIOS files to apply, and one pumps the TGP to 180 W and increases GPU clocks to 1750 MHz and memory speeds to 14 Gbps. The other BIOS stays at 150W and contains some corrections to “improve stability”.

Gigabytes other RX 5600 XT, a WindForce OC model, has no new BIOS at the time of writing.

MSI

If you have purchased an MSI brand RX 5600 XT card for use in Windows, use the Dragon Center app to find and update the graphics card BIOS. As the owner of an MSI card, you are probably already using this app, since it deals with the adjustment of the Afterburner and Mystic Light configurations, as well as this BIOS update program.

PowerColor

Owners of PowerColor RX 5600 XT series graphics cards can find two BIOS files here. If you have a RedDragon or RedDevil, you will be asked to download the correct DOS-based sub-1 MB updater to apply the latest BIOS update. The archive that you download contains instructions for preparing a DOS bootable USB drive (with Rufus) to apply your update to your system.

Sapphire

Last but not least, if you have purchased one of Sapphire’s Pulse Radeon RX 5600 XT OC Edition GPUs, you can easily find the dual BIOS update by visiting the official product page. Scroll down a bit and you’ll find a v1.01 BIOS file that allows the following two modes:

Performance mode BIOS automatic executable file: BIOS_update_SW_right.bat

TGP: 160W, 14 GBPS Memory Clock, 1750 MHz Boost Clock, 1615 MHz Game Clock.

TGP: 160W, 14 GBPS Memory Clock, 1750 MHz Boost Clock, 1615 MHz Game Clock. Silent mode BIOS automatically executable file: BIOS_update_SW_left.bat

TGP: 135W, 12 GBPS Memory Clock, 1620 MHz Boost Clock, 1460 MHz Game Clock.

The compact download contains an archive with flash tool, Windows batch files and BIOS data. You can update the Perf / Silent BIOS after you have changed it manually. Your zip archive download includes a PDF guide with step-by-step instructions and useful images.