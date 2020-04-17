Details of 20 million users of the Aptoide App Store leaked to the piracy forum

Image: Aptoid website

A hacker today leaked the details of 20 million users of Aptoide, a third-party app store for Android applications.

The data, which was published in a well-known hacker forum, is part of a larger batch of 39 million records, which the hacker said he obtained after a hack that took place early in the year. this month

The leaked information, from which ZDNet copied with the help of the Data breach monitoring service By virtue of a breach, contains information about users who registered or used the store app. Aptoide applications between July 21, 2016 and January 28, 2018.

The data that is leaked today, which can be classified as “personally identifiable information”, includes details such as the user’s email address, hashed password, real name, registration date, registration IP address, device data and birthdate (if provided).

Other details also include technical information such as account status, registration tokens, developer tokens, whether the account was a super administrator, or a referral source.

Image: ZDNet

The filtered data, which is a PostgreSQL export file, can still be downloaded at the time of writing.

ZDNet contacted Aptoide to comment and notify the company of the leaked data, but we had not heard from it before the publication of this article.

According to Aptoide’s official website, the Portugal-based app store claims to have more than 150 million users worldwide.

In October 2018, Aptoide accused Google of using its Play Protect security system to secretly uninstall its application application from users’ devices without user knowledge. The company said it lost more than 2.2 million users in 60 days.