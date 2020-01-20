Destructive hail and a massive dust storm descend on fire-destroyed Australia: NPR

Hail rugs the size of golf balls are on a street in Canberra on Monday. This is a new twist in Australian summer with extreme weather. Australian Capital Territory emergency services said they received a record number of calls for help – more than 1,900.

Australia’s southeast has already had to deal with the terrible effects of historic bushfires and huge clouds of smoke. Then Canberra, Melbourne and other places were hit by a golf ball-sized hail that destroyed car windscreens, killed birds, and shredded the leaves of trees.

The Bureau of Meteorology in New South Wales, the country’s most populous state, warned residents about “harmful winds, large, potentially huge hailstones, and heavy rainfall” due to severe thunderstorm warnings in the east and northeast.

The storms also triggered flash flood warnings and increased the risk of areas hit by the fires.

In the Australian capital territory, which also includes the capital Canberra, the weather service reported hail with a diameter of up to 2 inches – accompanied by gusts of wind that were close to the magnitude of a hurricane.

The storm was violent and fast. The territory’s emergency services agency reported receiving 1,900 calls for help – more than three times the average for a storm. All of these calls came after noon, the agency said.

“Fortunately, I rode my bike today,” Hilary Wardhaugh said on Twitter and posted a video of a parking lot in the National Library of Australia where the rear windows of the cars had been smashed by the hail.

“Basically, it was like Armageddon,” Wardhaugh told ABC. “Incredible. People ran into the library, but I really hope nobody gets caught.”

The hail forced the Australian National University in Canberra to close its campus on Monday and Tuesday, saying it had to assess damage to “a large number of buildings” and begin repairs.

The dangerous storms came at the end of a weekend that brought a massive dust storm to the western parts of New South Wales – another blatant turn in Australian summer with extreme weather.

“Day turns into night!” The Australian meteorology office said via Twitter that it had released a video about the front edge of a massive dust storm that could conquer the city of Narromine. about 250 miles northwest of Sydney. The violent storm quickly plunged the area into the dark.

The residents of Narromine and surrounding communities had been looking forward to much needed rain – but as the ABC reports, these parched areas rained only lightly compared to the currents that later hit the southeastern part of New South Wales.

The recent rains have somewhat eased the drought in Australia. And they helped firefighters gain new levers in fighting dynamic forest fires. The bush fires have destroyed more than 2,600 houses since September and 28 people have died – along with hundreds of millions of animals.

Actor Russell Crowe posted two pictures on Twitter on Sunday that show the dramatic difference that constant rain can mean for fire-ravaged areas. They show his country in New South Wales that was charred and smoky 10 weeks ago and fresh green on Sunday after heavy rains.

As Australia takes stock of what it lost in the epic fires, some forests and other key habitats may not fully recover.

“Normal recovery processes will be less effective and take longer,” ecologist Roger Kitching of Griffith University in Queensland told The Associated Press. He adds, “Instead of an ecosystem that takes a decade, it may take a century or more to recover, provided we don’t have a new branding season of that size soon.”