Destiny 2: Season of Dawn - How to Get the Devil's Weapon Ruin | Exotic quest guide

Loading...

Get one of the simplest exotic in Destiny 2 with this super-simple quest, the first to be released in the dawn season. This is the first unique weapon available in Destiny 2 this year. Previously, we were concerned with the acquisition of the Xenophage machine gun and the three special ritual weapons. These weapons cannot be compared to the simplicity of this task. It could be the simplest exotic that can be unlocked in the game.

To begin the “A Moment in Time” quest, you need the Season Pass for the third year to access the Season of Dawn content. Unfortunately, this isn’t a free update – that’s probably why this thing is so ridiculously easy to earn. I hate to clarify the point, but this weapon is so easy to get that there is no reason to miss it. I will explain below how to take it.

More Destiny 2: New light guides:

How To Get The Devil ‘s Ruin Weapon | Exotic quest guide

To start looking for a moment in time, go to the sundial – a new season of dawn – and do a run. You can complete a normal or heroic, it doesn’t matter. When you finish a run, the quest item “Devil’s Ruin” is unlocked and you can start following the steps. Take the exotic quest item from the reward pool and you’re on the way.

“A moment in time” – exotic search Talk to Saint-14 in the tower. Travel to Twilight Gap (EDZ) and collect fragments. Collect 10 robot fragments. And that’s it!



The Twilight Gap card can be accessed via a new quest marker in the EDZ. The card is completely blank – no enemies, just glowing robot bodies that you can collect. Find all 10 and you will complete the quest.

Some of the robot fragments are difficult to find. Here is a quest guide explaining where to look.

Robot fragment locations: Near the old steps where you spawn and sit on a snow-covered rock. To the right of the “4” of the hangar 4 door. In Hangar 3, look into one of the raised open cargo containers. On the long platform that protrudes from the structure near the hatchery. Enter the underground tunnel – the gray tunnels. You will find an entrance near the Railgun. On the metal path, look behind two stacked boxes. Go from the same metal walkway to the structure and down the steps to find this robot part. Under the large railgun prop that faces the outside of the card. At the bottom of the interior, look for a room bathed in orange light. The robot is supported in the lower level. Next to a box in the middle of the map.



And that’s all you need to know. No enemies to fight, just a hide-and-seek game to complete. Will this search lead to something more? I have no idea, but at least the exotic weapon is pretty cool.

More Destiny 2: New light guides: