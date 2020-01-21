Destiny 2: Season of Dawn - how do you get the Bastion Fusion Rifle? Exotic quest guide

In Destiny 2 there is a new exotic fusion rifle that any Guardian can grab – if you have the Season of Dawn Season Pass. The weapon will be available to everyone on Tuesday, the 28th. However, if you want to get them early, you’ll have to complete an extremely complicated secret mission called “Corridors of Time”. We have a solution guide here, but it won’t take you long.

Once you get the exotic quest item, the mission itself is pretty straightforward: all you have to do is find the hidden location where the special strike variant is triggered, which is difficult. Here’s a brief text explanation that shows exactly where you need to go to complete this fairly simple task.

The Bastion quest item will appear in Saint-14’s inventory if you have your own weekly reset weekly pass on January 28th. Pick it up from him, get your own exotic and start this job – or include it in the corridors of time if you want to unlock it early.

We are currently skipping the “Corridors of Time” section of this quest. If you’re trying to complete Osiris’ secret corridors of time quest, read the full quest guide here.

You can also use these symbols to complete secret paths to unlock knowledge cards or a hidden emblem.

Step 1: gather Intel please

To get started, you must win Fallen Intel after taking the next step from Saint-14.

Kill 5 fallen servitors

Kill 5 fallen captains

Very easy. Just hunt them in the thieves’ landing zone. Travel to Spider to take the next step.

Step 2: kill Aksiniks

The spider will tell you to hunt down a fallen captain named Aksiniks. You are in the “Empty Tanks Lost” sector in the Thief Landing. You are at the end of the sector where you normally meet the boss. Kill him and return to Spider.

Step 3: busy goals

As with all exotic quests, a lot of boring work is required to do. They are all very simple. No secrets here.

Kill 30 challenging enemies

Complete 10 Spider Bounties

Complete 8 public events on the Tangled Coast

Nothing is difficult here. All Spider bounties count towards this goal.

Step 4: find the secret tomb

Here’s the hardest part of the search – finding the fallen tomb that unlocks a special strike variant. To find and interact with the specific site, go to Four Horn Canyon on the Tangled banks and enter the Trapper’s Cave Lost Sector,

Reach the waterfall room and let yourself fall into the water at the foot of the waterfall. Turn left and look for a trace of blue particles in the dark. They lead you directly to the fallen tomb. When standing nearby, interact to complete the step and trigger an enemy ambush.

Step 5: Complete the memento strike “The Hallowed Lair”

After the grave is discovered and the item is collected, a new strike variant will be displayed in your director. Search for “The Hallowed Lair, Memento”. All you have to do is end this strike and kill the special “Scorn Chieftain” to complete the quest and unlock your exotic fusion rifle.

