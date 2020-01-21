Destiny 2: How To Unlock The Exotic Bastion Quest Item | Corridors Of Time Solution Guide

Image source: [1]

The secret quest “Corridors of Time” was finally solved in Destiny 2 thanks to the endless efforts of streamers and the community on r / RaidSecrets. It took six days to complete the task. In the corridors of time, the players searched for the perfect sequence of portals that led to the final reward.

So what exactly is this search? If you weren’t careful, Osiris has a secret quest. When you speak, a special quest called “Corridors of Time” begins, which leads to an endless void with multiple portals identified by different symbols. To complete the quest, guards will receive the Chronometric Core – which, when delivered to Saint-14, begins the search for exotic weapons for the bastion. It’s a pretty incredible secret that is worth the time and effort of the community.

This quest has more secrets, including a lot of lore cards and a hidden emblem that you can unlock. You can find all alternative solutions in our list of symbol inputs for Destiny 2: Corridors of Time. There are a lot of them and they are worth grabbing all of them before actually completing this quest.

Travel to Osiris and speak to him to begin the search for the hidden “corridors of time”. You get access to a special area that is very similar to the ST-14 mission earlier in the season. You must complete all of Osiris’ quests before you can start with it.

To complete this quest, you have to follow a specific path through the corridors. There are many symbols so you can follow our text symbol list or use this image with all symbols created by u / hparamore.

Corridors of Time – Quest Solution: Clover, diamond, snake, clover, plus Plus, Hex, Hex, Hex, Plus Diamond, plus, snake, diamond, clover Snake, plus, plus, snake, snake Hex, Diamond, Clover, Plus, Diamond Hex, Hex, Diamond, Plus, Diamond



Enter all 30 portals and complete the quest. As a reward for completing this mission, you will receive a chronometric weapon core. Take it to Saint-14 to begin Exotic bastion quest!

The bastion is an exotic fusion rifle and like many of the new exotic quests this season, it’s not too difficult to finish. The hardest part is getting the exotic quest at all – but the Bastion quest will be available to everyone on Tuesday. No time step required for corridors.

