Destiny 2: How to get a secret emblem and 19 knowledge cards Corridors of Time Quest

Destiny 2 has a mysterious new Osiris quest, and the community is slowly unraveling all of its secrets. There are secret lore entries to unlock and a bonus emblem that you can unlock by solving a very tricky puzzle – the actual solution to this quest isn’t quite solved yet, but there is a bonus emblem that everyone can use for this weekly Unlock reset.

How the puzzle works: As soon as you enter the area, you will find an obelisk with seven symbols. These symbols change hourly, indicating the path you need to take through the corridors of time. So far there are 19 combinations – and each one leads to a special tradition entry. Finding the lore entries isn’t enough, so players are still working hard to solve the puzzle.

We are not here to solve the quest. I leave that to the fans of R / RaidSecrets and their collective intelligence. Instead, we’re talking about the hidden emblem that you can unlock in a completely different way.

Speak to Osiris to begin the “Corridor of Time” quest – a new quest that will take you to ST-14 Mission Area, which will be available early in the season.

For this quest you will find an obelisk with different symbols. With the symbols you can enter the portals in a certain order to unlock the lore cards.

For the lore cards you have to follow the portals with seven symbols. To get the secret emblem, you have to follow eleven symbols.

NOTE: If you walk the corridor in the wrong order, you will return to a black obelisk to reset your code.

Secret emblem – symbol path

Diamond, Clover, Snake, Plus, Hex, Hex, Plus, Hex, Diamond, Clover, Snake

Lore cards – symbol path

Hex, Plus, Plus, Diamond, Hex, Snake, Snake

Plus, snake, clover, hex, snake, plus, diamond

Diamond, Plus, Plus, Clover, Snake, Plus, Diamond

Clover, clover, hex, hex, plus, diamond, snake

Clover, diamond, hex, clover, plus, diamond, plus

Plus, clover, diamond, diamond, snake, diamond, diamond

Snake, Hex, Hex, Hex, Plus, Diamond, Diamond

Diamond, clover, plus, hex, clover, hex, clover

Clover, Hex, Plus, Diamond, Plus, Snake, Diamond

Diamond, Plus, Snake, Hex, Hex, Diamond, Plus

Hex, Diamond, Snake, Plus, Hex, Plus, Plus

Clover, clover, clover, snake, diamond, hex, diamond

Diamond, hex, snake, hex, clover, clover, plus

Plus, Hex, Klee, Hex, Plus, Diamant, Hex

Snake, hex, snake, hex, diamond, hex, snake

Diamond, Plus, Clover, Hex, Snake, Hex, Snake

Hex, Snake, Plus, Hex, Snake, Hex, Plus

Clover, plus, clover, diamond, snake, snake, hex

Hex, Snake, Plus, Hex, Snake, Hex, Plus

Lore card and emblem symbols discovered by Nakkikastike154 on Reddit.

