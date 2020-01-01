Despite the lack of snow, the record-breaking Manitoba snow maze will be even bigger this year – Winnipeg

Loading...

All pieces of the puzzle are there, and A Maze in Corn will open its record-breaking snow maze on Saturday.

Last year, the labyrinth broke a Guinness world record, and owner Cline Masse says this year's labyrinth is expected to be even bigger than before.

"We started it last year and 80 feet a day was a big day," said Masse.

"And now, with the crew we have this year – mostly the same people – we're making 540 feet of snow wall."

The theme of the labyrinth marks the 150th anniversary of Manitoba this year.

The lack of snow this year created some challenges for the construction of the labyrinth. Masse uses artificial snow for the labyrinth, but this year he was forced to build a larger base.

"This year, because Mother Nature doesn't play well and gives us snow to work with, we had to cover the whole field with about a foot and a half of snow so we wouldn't get our snow dirty," he said.

The labyrinth will also show several snow sculptures outside the labyrinth made by snow carver Lyle Peters.

"[I started carving] during a boring hockey game," said Peters. "I saw the Canadians lose, so I went outside and did a block of snow and started carving.

"It's a cheap winter sport for me. I have a lot of friends who help me and everyone loves to see the finished product at the end and see what you've done. It's satisfying."

Inside view of the Manitoba Snow Maze aiming for world record

Inside view of the Manitoba Snow Maze aiming for world record

