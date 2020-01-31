Despite the growth in dairy products, the industry execs are cautious

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Executives from the best dairy companies in North America created a surprising sense of urgency on Wednesday that the industry is not doing enough to promote the work it is doing to help farmers and the environment or to promote the nutritional value of its products when consumers stop milk or shift to plant-based alternatives.

“What is our response? What are we doing about it?” Lino Saputo, Jr., CEO of Saputo, a maker of cheese and other dairy products, said on a panel at the annual forum of the International Dairy Foods Association. “Leaders must stand up and make a difference to the survival of the industry.”

Michael Dykes, president and CEO of IDFA, whose organization represents 550 companies in the industry, said his members should follow a bold course of action that might upset people who are used to raging things in a certain way. He noted that transparency and details about industry’s efforts to protect the environment and improve animal welfare “will be increasingly examined”.

“I think the changes we need to make, I don’t know if our organizations will feel comfortable doing that,” Dykes told the public. “What we may need to get started is clean papers and different thinking.”

The comments contrasted sharply with an otherwise cheerful tone at the annual four-day industry meeting in Arizona, where dairy farmers, processors, and product manufacturers expressed an optimistic view of the multi-billion dollar.

Feel bullish

Despite the constant challenges for milk, a bleak picture that is underlined by the recent bankruptcies of Dean Foods and Borden Dairy, the total consumption in the dairy room is higher than ever before. Dairy consumption per capita increased from £ 539 in 1975 to £ 646 in 2018, largely due to the growing popularity of yogurt, butter and cheese, according to data from the USDA. Even certain segments within milk, including whole and flavored low-fat varieties, have risen in recent years.

“We must all be optimistic about dairy products. It is a $ 60 billion category that performs at record levels,” Ron Dunford, president and CEO of Schreiber Foods, a producer of cheese, yogurt and cream cheese, told attendees at the forum.

The underlying concern, managers said, is that while dairy is packed with a host of trendy attributes that are important to consumers, not enough is being done to promote them, which could help people pull back to the category or consumption at to stimulate existing users. The debate is how you can best do that.

The panel members noted that dairy products are full of proteins, calcium and vitamins. They also promote the feeling of freshness, can be consumed during different parts of the day and are compatible with snacks. All of these factors give the segment an arsenal of ways to promote itself – especially with millennials and Gen Zers who are increasingly leaving milk behind, defining the iconic drink that the category has become.

“Our greatest mission we have together is regeneration excitement of milk” among younger generations who may not be aware of the nutritional benefits, said Thierry Clement, CEO of Lactalis North America, the maker of Siggi and Stonyfield yogurt. “Milk is an incredible product in itself.”

Finding a solution

Clement and others said that the success of the industry also depends on more than just its products.

They said that its members should do more to publicly promote the steps they take to help the environment when it comes to sustainability and to help rural American producers, many of whom have fallen into difficult times. Only this week has Danone North America made a few announcements about the work it is doing with producers on regenerative or organic farming and to improve the economic resilience and soil health of farms.

The panel members said that consumers are putting pressure on food and beverage companies to be more upfront about where the products they buy come from, the ingredients they use and whether the values ​​they have are reflected in their daily activities.

Moreover, dairy products are under pressure because more consumers are focusing on plant-based options in milk and yogurt made from oats, almonds, coconut and soy. Approximately 44% of Americans who consume milk purchase both dairy and vegetable milk, according to a 2018 study by Dairy Management Inc. The headwind for the retail trade also weighs on the industry. Companies such as Walmart, Kroger and Albertsons have begun to process their own milk, allowing them to offer cheaper options and reduce shelf space for branded items.

“Never in history have we been challenged by so many perspectives,” said Mariano Lozano, president and CEO of Danone North America. “That is a huge amount of change from the consumer’s point of view.”

The executives offered a handful of broad ideas about how to improve the perception consumers have of the industry without agreeing the best way to do this.

Dunford from Schreiber said that dairy groups should work closer together and promote their message with a “united voice.” Saputo said that more needs to be done to promote what the industry does when it comes to sustainability efforts such as waste, water use or packaging. Dykes at IDFA said the industry should increase its transparency and work more closely with its critics.

“The biggest threat we have in our industry is misinformation,” Saputo said. “We have a great product … but we don’t talk enough about it and we allow the story to be told by people who are not scientists. To me, that is our greatest threat and where industry leaders must stand and start taking action. ”