Despite the Denver victory, Kobe Bryant's death shook the Nuggets to the core

January 26, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; A tribute to Kobe Bryant is shown on the video board for the match between the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets at the Pepsi Center. Credit Required: Isaiah J. Downing-USA Sport TODAY

An hour before the Denver Nuggets went to battle against the Houston Rockets, the most worrying aspect of the game was whether or not James Harden would play.

Just 30 minutes later, the National Basketball Association was leveled out by news that Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were tragically killed in a helicopter accident.

“This is one of those things your parents would say to you when I was growing up:” I remember when and where I was when John F. Kennedy was shot and when Dr. King was shot, “Nuggets head coach Michael Malone mentioned after the game. “Our players will always remember this day because of that news and lose someone that way before we should have lost them.”

The moment the news broke out, Nuggets and Rockets players began to look at their phones in disbelief. Even after the game, almost every Nuggets player who spoke to the media noticed that they were unable to wrap their heads around Bryant’s death.

“To be honest, I couldn’t believe it,” Nikola Jokic said, trying to find the words to explain the emotions he felt. “I had goosebumps. I had something like ‘does this really happen?’ It is a huge loss for everyone and especially his family. It is certainly a tragedy. I don’t even know what to say. “

“We all look up to him,” said Michael Porter Jr. with tears in his eyes rubbing his cupboard after the game. “I didn’t think it was real.”

“We were all here and we didn’t believe it at first,” Torrey Craig said as he explained his reaction. “We all had something like” no way, no way “. I wanted to try to see if it was true or not. Once we realized it was true, it was just rough. It was devastating and a shock to everyone . “

“Just so in shock,” Will Barton III, who grew up when he grew up, told reporters. “In the beginning I didn’t even believe it was true. I got a call from someone I knew who confirmed it and it’s heartbreaking.”

“I only spoke to him two weeks ago, so that makes it even crazier,” Malik Beasley explained. “I really don’t know what to say.”

The inability to find the right words to convey their emotions was a trend that could not be ignored in the Nuggets dressing room after the game. Apparently, every member of the Denver Bryant roster idolized, so when the news of his death came to light, the collective shock was overwhelming.

“All the players in our dressing room, Kobe is a man they all grew up to,” Malone said after Denver’s 117-110 victory over the rockets. “Before the game you felt the shock and sorrow of the tragic news from him that he died in that helicopter crash.”

It seemed impossible that Bryant had died so suddenly. He was a mutant among people; the type of person who cannot be stopped by anyone from achieving their goals, no matter how high. Despite his extraterrestrial manners, Bryant was still a human, just like everyone else, which meant that Bryant would eventually die like anyone else, but that at such a young age of 41 he would succeed in such an unpredictable way was something that nobody saw it coming; let alone the absolutely horrific fact that his daughter Gianna was only 13 years old and will never get the chance to realize her dreams about playing in the WNBA.

“I think the way he was with his daughters and the way he started to get to that side, people started to see the impact he had in that situation with her toy and how well she grew,” Monte Morris stated at discussing Gianna Bryant. “It’s a difficult moment.”

Because of that legacy left by Bryant, the Nuggets made it a point to do what Kobe would do; fight with everything they had to find to find a way to win despite the chaos surrounding the matchup.

That was precisely Malone’s message to his team before they played the field to give a tip against the Rockets.

“If you are struck by such news, it will knock you back a bit,” Malone explained. “That was one of my challenges and I told our players that. We have to find a way to get past that. We have to find a way to do our job. I give our boys credit because they could do that. I think as soon as the game started, we had forgotten a little. We went back to work. But it’s such a tragic loss; I think we all feel that. “

Malone then said: “I challenged our boys to go outside and, if you want to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, play the game the right way and play it hard – the way he plays every game of his illustrious career approached. “

That is exactly what the Malone team did. Despite some very sloppy moments and the heartache fought by so many in both teams, Denver fought for all four quarters and escaped with their 32nd win of the season.

“We wanted to go outside and, because we had a game, just play hard, because we know he would do any game,” Barton explained.

“To be honest, when you think of Kobe, that’s no excuse,” Jokic said flawlessly. “Nothing can distract your mind from what you enjoy doing. That is certainly the Mamba Mentality. “

By the time the last buzzer sounded gracious, the Nuggets defeated the Rockets in Pepsi Center, but the game itself had no meaning in the big picture. Nine lives were lost on Sunday afternoons, and while the world kept turning, it served as a reminder to keep loved ones a little closer.

Honestly, don’t believe me on my word. Just let Malik Beasley explain.

“You must be thankful for the people you love,” Beasley said. “I sent a text to all my relatives – from my son to my great-grandfather -” I love you “. And you have to be grateful for that.”