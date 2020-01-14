Despite risks, villagers made the Philippine volcano their home

TALISAY, Philippines – It is the second most active volcano in the Philippines, a designated permanent danger zone that has long been declared a prohibited site for human settlements. But for more than 5,000 people, the Taal volcano is at home.

A lush island strewn with dozens of craters in the middle of a glittering lake, the volcano roared into action Sunday with a mighty eruption that shot rocks, ash and steam miles into the air just hours after the inhabitants of the four villages fled a flotilla. of boats. A man who defied official warnings about the ongoing eruption of sneaking back to the island to check his pigs, said there was complete destruction.

“Almost everything was destroyed,” Christian Morales told The Associated Press, adding that he was only able to find his way after seeing the cross of a mud-filled Catholic church where he heard mass. “If someone defied orders and stayed behind, he would no doubt have been killed.”

So far no one has been reported dead due to the eruption, but the disaster points to the long-standing dilemma of how the government can move settlements from danger areas threatened by volcanoes, landslides, floods and typhoons in one of the most disaster-prone countries. world.

Sometimes, as is the case with Taal, the settlements violate laws that have not been applied.

“It’s an accident that’s about to happen,” said Renato Solidum, head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, about the villages on the island.

He said his office has repeatedly warned against life on the island, that it has declared a permanent danger zone where people are forbidden to set up houses. The area was also declared a government protected area in the 1960s and later a national park, meaning that it should be forbidden for permanent settlers.

However, that has never been enforced and the destructive explosions of Taal have proved deadly in the past, including a 1965 eruption that killed more than 200 people and destroyed the villages of the island.

Nevertheless, poverty, lack of land and despair have brought people to the island over the years, despite the danger, said Gerry Natanauan, the mayor of the city of Talisay, who has jurisdiction over two of the four island villages.

“It can be difficult to declare the island a no man’s land, because as in the past when it was attempted, it was difficult to stop people, because if they are hungry, they will always find a way,” Natanauan told the AP.

Tourism is another driving factor that keeps people on Taal.

The picturesque island and surrounding region, which is just 65 kilometers south of Manila in the province of Batangas and known for their idyllic views, pine trees and cooler climate, have become a major draw for those seeking a quick escape from pollution choked capital.

Areas with a view of the 62,000-hectare lake and the volcano island, which has its own crater lake, have become thriving cities with hotels, restaurants and spas. Visitors can make trips by boat and on horseback, hiking trails with beautiful views and hire guides to observe birds.

“It is quiet and clean and there are no problems and traffic,” Natanauan said. “When you can climb to the top, it is really a paradise to see the whole island with its flocks of birds.”

Many people who live on Taal have found work in the industry, and Natanauan estimates that tourism generates 16 million pesos ($ 314,000) in revenue each year for those on the island.

What happens next is unclear. Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana has recommended that the thousands of inhabitants should not return to the island for good.

“I strongly believe … that the island of Taal will be declared no man’s land,” Lorenzana said during the emergency meeting on television on Tuesday. “We must not allow people to return there, because if there are more violent explosions, people on that island will perish.”

Solidum said that perhaps a compromise could be reached allowing villagers to travel to the island during the day to work as a tourist guide and go to farms and then return to their new mainland homes before nightfall.

Natanauan said that this would be difficult to maintain because the islanders would be wary of leaving their farms unguarded and eventually staying on the island for good.

Morales, the pig farmer, said it would probably take years for the people on the island to rebuild their lives, but they need permission to do so. He said he was less concerned about himself because he lives on the mainland and also earns money to take visitors on boat trips.

He said there were many others who lost their homes, farms, and boats.

“I really feel sorry for them,” he said. “They can’t go anywhere.”

Gomez reported from Manila. Associated Press journalist Joeal Calupitan in the city of Tagaytay contributed to this report.

Aaron Favila and Jim Gomez, The Associated Press