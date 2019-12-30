Despite people leaving the state and low fertility, Wyoming's population is increasing slightly

Loading...

Crowds enjoy the annual lighting of Christmas lights in Conwell Park in Casper. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo.- Wyoming's total population reached 578,880 in July 2019, according to recently released U.S. Census estimates.

And this despite a drop in the state’s fertility rate and more people leaving the state than those who move there.

"The annual increase from July 2018 was 1,158 people, or 0.2%, after three consecutive years of decline," Wyoming chief economist Wenlin Liu said in a statement Monday, December 30. "There are two factors that contribute to population change."

The article continues below …

"The natural increase (6,601 births minus 4,971 deaths) was 1,630, but the estimated net migration (inbound migration minus emigration) was about -470, which means that 470 more residents have left Wyoming that only entered the state between July 2018 and July 2019.. "

While 470 more residents left Wyoming than here, the difference is smaller than in previous years.

"In contrast, net migration was around -3,300 and the total population decreased by 1,330 between July 2017 and July 2018," adds Liu.

Wyoming's fertility rate dropped between 2017 and 2018.

"In Wyoming, the fertility rate was 61.0 births per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44 in 2018, down 4.8% from 64.1 in 2017, one of worst drops in the country, "says Liu. "The number of births was 8,134 and the number of deaths was 4,183 in 2008 (calendar year) based on data from the Wyoming Department of Health, so the natural increase (birth – death) was up close than 4,000 that year. "

"However, ten years later, the natural increase was just below 1,500, with births falling to 6,556 and deaths to 5,069 in 2018."

Liu said that the difficulties in Wyoming's energy sector may be responsible for the departure of the people from the state.

"The downturn in Wyoming's energy-dependent economy in 2015 and 2016 drove out many state residents, and the emigration of this younger workforce was also responsible for rapid decline in births, "said Liu.

However, improvements in the economy after the economic downturn of 2015-2016 could be behind the increase in Wyoming's population.

"People tend to move to areas where the economy is buoyant, which is especially true for Wyoming," said Liu.

The release said that the Wyoming economy started to rebound in 2017 and this continued until 2019.

"The petroleum industry led the recovery and its activities have also helped to improve other industrial sectors such as construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade and transportation services," the statement added. "The increased operational efficiency of the drilling companies means that fewer workers have been rehired in the context of the revival of the energy sector."

"However, a sharp increase in oil production in eastern Wyoming required the construction of an additional pipeline. As a result, the state's overall job market posted strong employment growth of 1.9% between July 2018 and July 2019. Primarily boosted by the increase in construction activities. public service structures, the construction industry created 2,900 jobs, or 13.7% over the period, and contributed over 60 percent of total employment increases for 39; State. "

The proportion of baby boomers in Wyoming is among the highest in the country.

"The population aged 65 and over in the state increased by 3.9% between 2017 and 2018, more than the US rate of 3.1%," added the release.

Liu expects this trend to continue.

"The number and proportion of elderly residents will continue to grow rapidly in the decades to come, as more and more baby boomers reach 65, and so will the number of deaths," said Liu. "Therefore, policymakers in many states must pay increased attention to the care of a larger and more dependent aging population, and to cope with the realities of a workforce." slow-growing work. "

Nationally, the US Census Bureau estimates the population at 328.2 million in 2019, less than 1% from 2018.

40 states and the District of Columbia have seen their populations increase, led by:

Idaho: 2.1%

Nevada: 1.7%

Arizona 1.7%

Utah 1.7%

Ten states have seen their populations decline, driven by:

West Virginia: -0.7%

Alaska: -0.5%

Illinois: -0.4%

New York -0.4%

The declining fertility rate and the aging population nationwide suggest that births will contribute a small proportion of the population increase.

"The fertility rate in the United States in 2018 was 59.1, a record rate for the nation, down 2.0% from 2017 and 14.7% from 2007 (pre-recession) , according to National Vital Statistics Reports, "the statement said. "In 2018, 3.79 million births were registered, compared to 4.32 million in 2007. In contrast, the number of deaths fell from 2.42 million to 2.84 during the same period."

"As a result, natural increase went from 1.9 million in 2007 to just under 1 million in 2018. The US population growth rate of 0.5% has become one of the lowest figures ever in history. "