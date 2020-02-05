Despite known methods, the FBI claims that it still can’t unlock iPhones in the Pensacola case

In early January, the FBI asked Apple to unlock two iPhones as part of the Pensacola case. Apple asserted itself and said it would not make a back door for iOS, but would help as much as possible without breaking that line. The FBI has the option to unlock the iPhone 7 and iPhone 5 with the help of third-party providers, but according to its own information, it was still unable to access the data on the devices.

According to Bloomberg, FBI director Christopher Wray’s latest statement at a hearing of the House Justice Committee today said that it “reconstructed a shooter’s iPhone” and that the FBI “is currently working with Apple in the hope that we will succeed in help them get better so that we can get access to this phone. “

When the news came up that it was the older iPhone 5 and 7, the FBI tried to crack that it could easily work with third-party companies like Cellebrite or GrayKey.

Since then, it has been known that the FBI has successfully unlocked the iPhone 11 in two different cases, making it appear as if the office was pulling its feet with the Pensacola case to get Apple to break its encryption.

The FBI director’s latest statement appears to continue these efforts even when working with third parties.

Towards the end of January, the same day the FBI unlocked a second iPhone 11, Trump said the following about the Pensacola case:

You could have given us this information. It would have been very helpful. Apple has to help us. And I’m very strong in it. You have the key to so many criminals and criminals …

Apple has continued its strong stance on privacy and security, repeating the FBI’s demands: “We have always claimed that there is no back door for the good guys.”

It is unclear how long the FBI will wait to crack the iPhones or whether it will only use the time between asking a third party for help and accessing the data to get Apple to create a back door.

