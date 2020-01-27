A growing number of Americans find it too expensive to see doctors, although more people have health insurance, a US study suggests.

Over the past two decades, the proportion of adults without insurance has dropped from 16.9% to 14.8%. During the same period, the proportion of adults who could not afford to see a doctor increased from 11.4% to 15.7%.

Expenses made the doctors too expensive for the uninsured, but the costs also prevented people with insurance coverage from seeing doctors even if they had chronic illnesses that required regular check-ups.

“The quality of private health insurance is deteriorating and the cost of healthcare is increasing significantly,” said lead study author Dr. Laura Hawks of the Cambridge Health Alliance and Harvard Medical School in Boston.

“We know that private health insurance is increasingly dependent on high premiums, highly deductible health insurance … high costs and other forms of cost sharing,” Hawks said by email. “All of this creates financial barriers.”

For the study, the researchers examined survey data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 1998 to 2017. They wanted to see how access to care changed after the introduction of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in 2014.

The proportion of adults aged 18 to 64 who could not afford to see a doctor increased slowly from 1998 to 2009 and then increased a few years before improving with the ACA, researchers in the JAMA Internal Medicine. But even after the ACA came into force, the proportion of adults who could afford check-ups never returned to the 1998 level.

Affordability deteriorated in all racial and ethnic groups, and in almost all income groups.

Among the uninsured, the proportion of adults who could not afford to see a doctor increased from 32.9% to 39.6% in the two-decade study period.

For people with health benefits, the proportion that could not be paid for visits to the doctor rose from 7.1% to 11.5%.

The inability to see a doctor about the cost has increased for people with many common chronic health problems, including heart disease, high cholesterol and alcohol consumption disorders.

The study did not examine whether or how shifts in the affordability of medical examinations affected health outcomes.

One limitation of the analysis is that researchers lacked data on the affordability of prescription drugs, which can also affect health and the frequency with which people need to see a doctor.

“We knew that uninsured adults go to a doctor much more often than insured adults for cost reasons, and that uninsured adults with chronic conditions such as diabetes or heart disease are examined much less frequently,” said Dr. John Ayanian, director of the Institute for Health Policy and Innovation at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, wrote an editorial for the study.

Still, the results underscore that the ACA didn’t insure everyone who needed coverage or made care affordable for all Americans, Ayanian said by email.

This means that patients who have difficulty paying for checkups have to ask for help.

“For people with chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease who have difficulty getting their ongoing care, I recommend talking to their doctor and pharmacist about ways to save costs, including reduced fees for visiting the office or Switch to less expensive generic drugs, “said Ayanian. “Community health centers or hospital clinics can also offer special programs for free or discounted care for low-income patients who are uninsured or have high medical debt.”

