Despite concerns that the development could disrupt the Casper health centers, a new building was started

CASPER, Wyo. – The city of Casper acquired land on Casper Mountain in 2015 as part of a land swap transaction.

The mountain country belonged to the East Elkhorn Ranch, which belonged to the late Casper businessman Mick McMurry.

In the course of this land exchange, the East Elkhorn Ranch received several properties, including a 2.8 hectare part of the country north of the Wilkins Way.

This part of the country is currently designated as PH (Park Historic).

The East Elkhorn Ranch asked the Planning and Zoning Commission to support the redesignation of the property into C-4 (Highway Business), but the commission rejected the application.

The Casper City Council decided on Tuesday, January 7, to overturn the decision of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

They decided to adopt a regulation at first reading that would change the zoning of the property in question. The Council would have to do this in two further readings for the changes to be final.

Tim Smith, manager of the East Elkhorn Ranch, informed the city council that the property was undervalued at the time of the land swap due to its designation as Park Historic Zoning, as this restricted the use of the property.

Some people working in nearby companies expressed concern about the rededication, as this could allow companies such as liquor stores or truck stops to develop.

The concern is that there are surgical centers or drug abuse treatment centers such as the Central Wyoming Counseling Center in the area.

According to a message from Liz Becher, director of community development, in the city council’s work package on October 15, the East Elkhorn Ranch is planning to sell the property.

Becher explains the reasons for the coordination of the planning and development commission.

“The … members who opposed the zoning agreed with neighbors who opposed the C-4 zoning (Highway Business) because it enabled land use that was incompatible with existing land use in the immediate area,” wrote she.

Since East Elkhorn Ranch, LLC appealed the Commission’s decision, the request was forwarded to the city council.