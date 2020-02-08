Despite concerns about coronavirus, the Lunar New Year Festival is taking place in San Francisco: NPR

Despite concerns about the spread of the corona virus in the United States, San Francisco is celebrating the Lunar New Year with its big festival this weekend.







Some US cities have canceled their Lunar New Year celebration this year because of safety concerns about the spread of the corona virus beyond China. But in San Francisco, home to one of the country’s oldest and largest festivals, things are going as planned this weekend. Chloe Veltman from member station KQED has this report.

(SOUNDBITE OF TOOL BANGING)

CHLOE VELTMAN, BYLINE: Stephanie Mufson and her small team of builders and decorators put the finishing touches to a series of spectacular, bombastic cars in a huge warehouse on the coast of San Francisco. They are for the city’s Chinese New Year Parade this weekend. 2020 is the year of the rat.

STEPHANIE MUFSON: We have rats everywhere.

VELTMAN: Mufson points sound like two giant gold rats are very happy with themselves as they sway on a pile of shiny treasures.

MUFSON: Coins and bars and nuggets of wealth.

VELTMAN: Another striking, larger-than-life animal is wearing white gloves and a brisk red hat.

MUFSON: This red and white style with all the intricate designs.

VELTMAN: And then there’s a cute, little, gray guy who dangles a watering can over a piece of grass.

MUFSON: Well, yes, many different ways to interpret the rat.

VELTMAN: Donna Ng has been attending the New Year celebrations in San Francisco for more than three decades. She says many things hold her back.

DONNA NG: The parade itself and then line dancing dragons.

VELTMAN: She says she won’t stay home because of the corona virus.

NG: I don’t think it will affect the parade. We speak of thousands and thousands of people and only a handful are sick.

VELTMAN: Fears of the virus spreading this year have resulted in celebrations being canceled in cities of all sizes, including New York and Denver.

WILLIAM GEE: I know there are big concerns right now. And I think there is a lot of confusion, maybe even some misinformation, depending on where you get it from.

VELTMAN: This is William Gee. He is one of the organizers of the event in San Francisco. Gee says his team has worked through community concerns about the spread of the virus while keeping an eye on the issue.

GEE: Health officials still see the San Francisco Bay region as very, very low risk. I mean there are some health officials who say that the risk of flu is higher than that of the coronavirus.

VELTMAN: Gee says they’re not making any special arrangements for the event this weekend.

GEE: We’ll have wash basins where people can wash their hands. There may also be an antibacterial or disinfectant soap that humans can use. But I mean, that’s kind of a standard tariff that we offer year after year.

VELTMAN: The San Francisco Department of Health does not currently recommend canceling public events. And the city’s deputy health agency, Susan Philip, advises participants to take the usual precautions for winter time – wash hands, cover up coughing and sneezing, and get a flu shot.

SUSAN PHILIP: And if people want to come to the parade, they should feel free to do so.

VELTMAN: Despite the fear of the virus, the organizers still expect thousands of people to come to the San Francisco event. It’s been going on since the 1860s and has always given Chinatown an uproar of color and activity with dancing lights and the many, many swimmers.

Back in the warehouse where they build these cars, longtime festival visitor Donna Ng poses for a picture with one of the oversized model rats.

NG: I love the animal so much. I wish I could take him home, but they’re huge.

VELTMAN: Ng hopes people won’t stay away from this weekend’s celebrations because they’re afraid of getting sick. She says that participants can put on masks if they feel more comfortable about it, even though she is not planning to wear one herself.

For NPR News, I’m Chloe Veltman in San Francisco.

