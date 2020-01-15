Despite complaints, officials say Amber, other 2019 reports worked well

Despite some public hold, Amber Alert and other emergency messages pushed to Ontario last year were working properly according to the authorities and operators behind the system.

Sixteen Amber Alert messages were broadcast by the province in eight different child abduction cases in 2019, including a tragic case described in detail in a video posted on social media by the Ontario provincial police.

Ryan Kay, a Vaughan municipal employee, drove home from work on Highway 400 when he heard an Amber Alert broadcast on the radio and his cell phone. Thirty seconds later, he saw a car that matched the defendant’s description. His 911 call led to the arrest of Roopesh Rajkumar, the Brampton man in the middle of the Amber Alert, who was subsequently charged with first-degree murder in the murder of his 11-year-old daughter Riya Rajkumar.

A file photo of an alarm system test.

Ryan Stelter /

Post media files

“We use it because it is successful,” said OPP Staff Sgt. Stacey Whaley, the Amber Alert manager for the province. “Is someone calling every time as a result of an Amber Alert? Probably not. But if there is a possibility or an opportunity where it will work at all, then we will use it. “

The Alert Ready system, which gives AMBER and other warnings on issues that are considered “a threat to life” – think of fire, earthquakes or terrorist attacks – has been operational since 2010. However, it was in April 2018 that the CRTC started requiring wireless service providers to spread the emergency bulletins on their LTE networks and launch the alarms in the pockets and awareness of Canadians across the country.

They are not always well received.

Some grumpy Canadians made headlines with their 911 calls and complained that they were disturbed by telephones buzzing loudly about children abducted hundreds of miles away.

But Amber Alerts are broadcast in Ontario because abductions can take place over long distances.

“If your child is missing and in danger, has been kidnapped … then you will want as many sets of eyes as possible,” Whaley said.

As time goes by, he said, discomfort complaints seem to be diminishing.

But this is not the only problem that the public has flagged with Alert Ready. When a tornado flew through Ottawa in June, some residents received warnings on their phones while others did not, causing them to worry about the reliability of the system.

Martin Bélanger is the director of public alert at Pelmorex, the company that manages the National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System. Essentially, it is the intermediary between the government agencies that prepare the alerts and the TV, radio, and wireless service providers that broadcast them to Canadians.

Ontario saw 49 emergency warnings in 2019 – 16 Amber and 33 tornado reports. In all cases: “From a distribution perspective, the system worked as intended,” Bélanger said. “That means the warning was spread on television, radio and compatible mobile phones.”

It is important to understand that government agencies such as the OPP or Environment Canada are responsible for the decision to issue the warning, as well as the content, timing, and geographic reach. At the other end of the process, wireless devices must be equipped with the latest version of their control software and be connected to an LTE mobile network when the alert is active.

The delivery of an emergency alarm can also be disrupted by a cell phone tower that is under maintenance, Bélanger said. “I think the key message here is not to rely solely on wireless devices.”

In addition to TV and radio, notifications are also accessible via social media and apps, including the weather network, says Bélanger.

Building public confidence in the Alert Ready system was not made easier by Ontario’s first emergency alarm of 2020. It warned of an “incident” at the Pickering Nuclear Station and turned out to be a false alarm, traced back to a practice training at the Provincial Emergency Operations Center.

An investigation has been started into the false alarm.