Despite binding, Matthews knows that after puck drops Tkachuk will not hold back

TORONTO – Auston Matthews knows Matthew Tkachuk well enough to know that he is not busy distributing free passes.

Even if you are a former teammate, current friend, and ongoing dinner companion, all bets are cleared as soon as the puck drops. That is why Matthews does not expect to be spared chirps or physical play during the Toronto Maple Leafs-Calgary Flames game at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

“No, not me. Frankly,” Matthews said. “I don’t think he really takes that into account, he goes out and competes every night, whether it’s against guys he knows or guys he’s friends with or not.

“That’s just the way he is. I think it’s the way it really should be.”

Tkachuk’s reputation as a thorn in your side hit a new level after Saturday’s Battle of Alberta, when he eliminated Zack Kassian with a series of well-timed hits, but refused to oblige the Edmonton Oilers conditioner in combat.

Kassian not only earned a two-game suspension from the NHL for attacking Tkachuk, he saw his team lose the game on a scored power-play goal while he was in the penalty area because he went after him.

It was no surprise to Matthews, who saw that Tkachuk perfected the art of coming under the skin of an opponent during their time together in the American national development program. He was already very good at it, even as a teenager.

“That’s something he feeds on, of course. I’ve seen it firsthand for two years,” said Matthews. “I think he’s just a man you like on your team and by your side, and a man you hate to play against. I mean, he just likes to play there.

“He will be on the verge and, of course, he has made a few people angry on the way to do it.”

Although Tkachuk was quite silent against the Leafs during his NHL career – with one goal and three small penalties in seven games – he was clearly in mind for his only visit here this season.

Toronto is not a team that plays a lot physically and head coach Sheldon Keefe wants his players to remain aware of the style that brings them to success.

“It’s just being aware that he’s competitive and he’s going to work hard on every puck, and all that stuff,” said Keefe from Tkachuk. “But also to keep things from getting lost and to become a side issue, I think that is part of that, because he is trying to change the focus that you might have in a game.

“That’s not what we want to be about. We just want to focus on what we have to do.”

Matthews is currently the best NHL scorer with 18 goals in his last 18 games and does not think he will be distracted from the task he has to perform. Like linemate Mitch Marner – a former teammate of Tkachuk with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League – he has some prior knowledge about the winger of Flames.

So try whatever he does, it won’t be easy for Tkachuk to get into the heads of the Toronto summit.

“I think he knows his stuff probably won’t work on me because I’ve seen it firsthand,” Matthews said. “He is a man, he takes on the role of other boys and he is doing really well. To be part of it, he is also a real player, and makes great songs.

“Easy to play with. Plays everywhere on the ice. Goes into those dirty areas and is really good for the net, he uses his size.

“So a really good player.”