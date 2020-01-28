According to a congressional annual report, the US budget deficit this year is set to break the symbolic $ 1 trillion mark despite a healthy economy.

Tuesday’s Congressional Budget Office report follows an outbreak of new spending last year and several taxes lifted in December that were used to fund the Affordable Care Act. Taken together, these have deepened the government’s deficit spiral into the future, with trillion-dollar deficits as far as the eye can see are likely.

The government’s annual CBO update of economic and financial performance estimates a deficit of $ 1 trillion for the current fiscal year, for the first time since 2012 when former President Barack Obama spent $ 1 trillion four years in a row that red ink would bring over $ 1 trillion in budget deficits. The government, which is expected to spend $ 4.6 trillion this year, would have to borrow 22 cents from every dollar it spends.

Most economists believe it is most relevant to measure the deficit by the size of the economy, with the deficits being considered sustainable at around 3 percent of GDP. The latest report shows deficits averaging 4.8 percent of GDP over the next decade.

“As a result of these deficits, government debt would increase each year and reach an unprecedented percentage of national production in US history,” the CBO report said.

Obama’s deficits came as the US economy recovered from the deep 2007-2009 recession. The trillion dollar deficit is coming back now that the economy is buzzing on all cylinders. The CBO predicts that the unemployment rate nationwide will be below 4 percent by at least 2022. The growth rate is expected to average 2.2 percent this year.

“Economic performance makes the large and growing deficit all the more remarkable,” said CBO director Phillip Swagel. “Changes in fiscal policy need to be made to address the budgetary situation as our debt grows in an unsustainable way.”

The government reported a deficit of $ 984 billion for 2019. Cumulative deficits totaling $ 13 trillion are expected for the coming decade – a sum that would have been higher if CBO had not believed that Treasury bond yields would remain unusually low as the government released its $ 23 trillion Debt refinanced.

The recent increase in the deficit is due to the adoption of Trump’s tax law in 2017, which has not paid off with additional economic growth and revenue, as promised by government figures like Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The increase in deficits is also due to a final revision of a failed 2011 budget agreement last summer to increase spending on defense and domestic programs.

The divided government is not contributing to the deficit picture as the democratically controlled House of Representatives has taken the first steps in lifting $ 377 billion in tax increases, including a so-called Cadillac tax on expensive health insurance. House speaker Nancy Pelosi, D -Calif. Was also a driver of last summer’s budget agreement, which will add $ 1.7 trillion to the deficit over the next decade.

CBO takes the traditional view of economists that excessive debt has a “squeezing effect” on private sector investment in the economy and can lead to higher interest rates and possibly even a European-style debt crisis. However, interest rates have remained low despite the warning signals from CBO, and more liberal economists are far more cautious about the impact of higher deficits on the economy.

The CBO report ended up in the midst of an intensifying presidential campaign in which deficit concerns are not really an issue. President Donald Trump has promised to drop social security pensions and Medicare benefits as his government seeks ways to mitigate the political impact of the apparent deficits.

The government’s budget will be released next month, but should be largely ignored, especially if election policy gains the upper hand.

