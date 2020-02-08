Desperate Housewives actor Orson Bean “dies after being hit by a car”

VETERAN actor Orson Bean is reported to have died at the age of 91 after being hit by a car in Los Angeles.

The Desperate Housewives star was famous for his role in hits like Being John Malkovich before the accident happened on Friday night.

Actor Orson Bean “died at the age of 91 after being hit by a car”

According to the TMZ, the actor was “jaywalked” in the Venice beachside community “when he was cut off by one vehicle and then hit by another”.

The comedian is said to have died on the spot.

Both vehicles are said to have remained at the scene of the crime, and the TMZ police are investigating whether charges are being brought.

Brian Wendling of the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News: “The car driving west didn’t see him and cut him off and he went under.

Orson played Roy Bender in the hit series Desperate HousewivesCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Orson played on the ABC show from 2009-2012. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

“A second vehicle arrived, was distracted by people trying to brake it, and then looked up. Then there was a second traffic accident, which was fatal.”

Orson is survived by his 27-year-old wife Alley Mills and their four children – Susannah, Ezekiel, Michele and Max.

Orson is survived by his 27-year-old wife Alley MillsCredit: Getty Images

Fans may remember Orson as Roy Bender in the hit series Desperate Housewives, a role he held from 2009 to 2012.

The actor started his career in the 1950s with appearances in shows such as Broadway Television Theater and Goodyear Playhouse.

He also appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show and Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, and appeared frequently on To Tell The Truth and Match Game.

Orson recently appeared in Denzel Washington’s film The Equalizer 2 and the Netflix series Grace and Frankie.

The actor has also appeared in Murder She Wrote, Alley McBeal and Will & Grace.

