Desolation Canyon floating boat tours: what it could cost and why it matters

SALT LAKE CITY – One of Utah’s most popular whitewater rafting destinations struggling with pricing that hasn’t changed in 12 years and yet has seen its visitors increase significantly to take advantage of unique views. their kind. a popular leisure choice.

The Bureau of Land Management is now proposing to double the fees for the special recreation permit from $ 25 to $ 50 for the 2021 season as part of a draft business plan subject to public comments.

The agency says about 6,000 visitors make the floating trip to the Desolation Canyon, with 1,500 of those taking commercial trips and 4,500 other visitors who are private boaters who take advantage of several launch and withdrawal sites along the way.

A special individual recreation permit for Desolation Canyon includes the use of all facilities in the special area, including parking, restrooms, garbage disposal and other amenities.

The BLM also proposes to increase the camping fees from $ 6 / $ 8 per night for individual sites to $ 20 per night and to introduce an increase in site fees for groups. In addition, it will add 12 new campsites.

Future campsites include New Joe’s, Cottonwood Canyon, Buckhorn Wash, Wickiup, the Wedge, South Temple Wash, San Rafael Reef, Temple Mountain Townsite, Little Wild Horse, Sand Wash, Jurassic and Millsite. Eight of these locations currently have facilities; four have no facilities.

According to the agency, the pricing of the campsite never fully took into account the costs of replacing the campsite infrastructure. In fiscal 2018, revenue from paid campgrounds was $ 16,000, while expenses totaled $ 242,000.

The BLM says an increase in fees is necessary to keep the camping program operational, as well as to provide safe and enjoyable camping experiences through maintenance and additional facilities.

Each year, approximately 5,800 visitors visit the Desolation Canyon region to camp and take advantage of its exceptionally rugged features. The rafters can see black bears, bighorn sheep on the canyon cliffs and admire a treasure trove of preserved archaeological sites.

The local BLM Price office will accept comments until February 12.

Submit your comments on the draft business plan for the Desolation Canyon River program to Jaydon Mead at jmead@blm.gov (put “comment on the river business plan” in the subject line) or BLM River Business Plan Comment, 125 South 600 West, Price, UT 84501.

Submit your comments on the draft BLM Price Campground business plan to Myron Jeffs at mjeffs@blm.gov (put “Comment on the Campground Business Plan” in the subject line) or Commentary on the BLM campground business plan, 125 S. 600 West, price, UT 84501..