Desmond examination: doctors expect them to testify when the examination arrives the second week | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Last week, attorney Stewart Hayne said that Desmond was meeting Dr. for the first time. Justin Clark, who noted that Desmond was not in need and had no thoughts of suicide or murder when he appeared at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S.

Hayne also said that a psychiatrist, Dr. Faisal Rahman, the research will tell that Desmond was “pleasant, upcoming, fascinating, respectful and proud father” when he spoke to the former soldier in the hospital on January 1, 2017 and again the next day.

The lawyer said Rahman will tell the investigation that Desmond confirmed that he was arguing with his wife earlier that night, and he asked Rahman if he could spend the night in the hospital to “think and regroup.”

The doctors’ memories are important because some friends and relatives of Desmond had complained that he had been removed from the hospital before the murders – a claim that the hospital denied.

