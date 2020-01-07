Loading...

The Pittsburgh Penguins retrieved goalie Emil Larmi from the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers and sent Thomas Di Pauli from the WBS Penguins on Saturday morning while the star-crossed Penguins drama continued. The team is in Montreal on Saturday-evening for a game against the Montreal Canadiens, but like so many things this season, the best plans of the Penguins went wrong.

On Friday, the team announced goalie Casey DeSmith, 28, presumably to back up goalkeeper Matt Murray, while the team left Tristan Jarry home to be ready before 5:00 PM. Sunday competition. However, Larmi was recalled because DeSmith was unable to make the trip due to a lost passport.

Larmi, 23, is in his first North American season, is 1-2-2 in the AHL, with a .861 savings percentage and a 4.43 goals against on average. Larmi was recently sent to Wheeling. In the ECHL he is 3-1 with a .959 saving percentage. PHN had several opportunities to talk to Larmi in the preseason and training camp. The Penguin’s Finnish rookie prospect understood that he had an important adjustment period ahead.

DeSmith can’t take a break.

Penguins’ AHL goalkeeper was the NHL backup last year and, according to all accounts, performed well. The stifling situation of the Penguins, however, played a role in relegating DeSmith to start this season.

Even when the Penguins had the salary room to get DeSmith back, Jarry started his drive for more playing time. Jarry leads the NHL in a reduced percentage (.936) and in goals against an average (1.94).

Di Pauli, 25, had his first NHL recall last weekend. He will serve as the Penguins extra forward.

According to Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford, the team also placed defender Jake Guentzel on IR and Justin Schultz, who was called “week by week”, on IR retroactively until December 17.

Schultz has eight points this season (2g, 6a) in 27 games. He last played against Calgary on December 17 when he was injured during his first team.