Desiree Scott from Canada still enjoys his role as a midfielder destroyer | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“He then did an interview and he said,” What about that Desi Scott? “Scott remembered.” He just said, “She’s destroying them out there.” And it just stayed there. “

On Sunday, Scott earned cap No. 150 and served as captain – the day off with Christine Sinclair – because eighth ranked Canada No. 51 sent Jamaica 9-0. This month is also 10 years in the national team for Scott.

“That’s pretty wild to see I’m still kicking that old football. It’s pretty cool to still be here and keep up with the young guns,” she said with a smile. “Well, try it anyway. It is just an honor to do this. “

Scott becomes the fifth Canadian to earn 150 caps and joins Sinclair, Diana Matheson, Sophie Schmidt, and retired Rhian Wilkinson.

The Canadian women will meet Mexico on Tuesday 26 to determine the winner of group B. Both teams have already moved on to the semi-final of the tournament.

The goal is to win the pool and avoid the Group A winner, probably the best Americans, in the semi-final. The US faces 37 Costa Rica on Monday to decide their group.

The semi-final winners book their tickets for the Tokyo Olympics later this summer.

Scott’s role on the pitch is to disrupt the opposition. Scoring goals is not her assignment, but she came close to her first for Canada a few times off the bench against St. Kitts in a mid-week 11-0 routing.

“I can’t buy a goal,” she complained.

Scott was 22 when she made her debut for Canada in February 2010 in a 2-1 win over Switzerland at the Cyprus Cup. Sinclair scored that day, showing that some things never change.

“I think I just remember a lot of nerves,” Scott said about that game, recalling that he was a bit intimidated in the presence of experienced teammates such as Wilkinson, Matheson, and Sinclair.

Scott still feels a little nervous about the games, but says the team is her family nowadays.

“It feels like home on and off the field,” she said.

A group chat helps that connection when the players with their clubs are spread all over the world.

Scott enters her third season in Utah, where the Royals play at the Rio Tinto Stadium.

“The football environment is absolutely incredible,” she said. “I think our owner (Dell Loy Hansen) only wants to increase the game for women, not just for our club, but for the entire (NWSL) competition, which is incredible to have that kind of support behind you.

“We have a completely new dressing room specially made for us. They want us to feel what it feels like the MLS men’s (Real Salt Lake) team feels. So we play in their stadium. It’s really professional and you feel like a professional who plays there. “

The mountain locale also has Scott explore.

“These days I am forced to get a little outside,” she said. “Enjoy the walks, the scenery. It is not usually my scene, but I started to love the outdoors a little more. Many good coffee shops. It certainly has character. “

The fans’ support is also impressive, with a crowd of around 10,000 people supporting the Royals.

Her resume also includes the Vancouver Whitecaps, FC Kansas City and Notts County in England. She landed in Utah after the Kansas City franchise broke out, a sad day for Scott who loved the city.

“It’s like a bigger Winnipeg with better BBQ,” she said lovingly.

In England she had a bucket list moment when she played for 30,000 in an FA Cup final in Wembley for Notts County.

Returning to Texas for the Olympic qualification brings back memories, not all good for Scott.

In September 2018, Scott was injured on the first day of the Texas training camp prior to the CONCACAF World Cup 2019 qualifying tournament. Her foot was kicked during a tackle, resulting in a small bone fragment that was released in her big toe.

She spent the next two months in a hiking shoe.

“The toe is completely healed,” she said. “Now in a different place. Back to this hotel, it was a little weird. I remained (in 2018) in a leading role, so I stayed here during the tournament.

“A little deja-vu comes here but a better situation, thank goodness.”

Another place involves placing some distance from the disappointing exit of the 16 rounds at the World Cup last summer in France after a 1-0 loss to Sweden.

“For me personally it took a long time, well into the fall, to get over it,” she said. “I don’t know if I’m completely over it. I think the run-up to the World Cup, we really believed that we could win the whole thing. The early exit was pretty shocking.”

“A pretty sour taste,” she added. “But when I had that time to think and now with a potential Olympics around, I think it’s fuel for the fire, because I know this was an early exit for us and we have a lot more to show and to prove. “

Scott, a former University of Manitoba player who is a certified Zumba instructor, away from the field, sees 2020 as a ‘new start’.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 2, 2020.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press